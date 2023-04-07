REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School Dist

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School District of Maple District Conference Room, #2270 - Northwestern High School Link provided for live stream at www.nw-tigers.org Monday, April 10, 2023 – 4:30 p.m. This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There is a time for public comment during the meeting as indicated in the agenda. AGENDA 1. Call to order, roll call, and Pledge of Allegiance. 2. Report on how the public was notified. 3. Approval of the April 10, 2023 agenda, open and executive sessions. 4. Consideration for an executive session is necessary for those items exempted under open sessions according to Wisconsin State Statutes §19.85(1)(b)(c)(f). Included under these items are holding a private conference under the terms of §118.22 with a teacher who received a preliminary notice of nonrenewal and a discussion on employee health insurance benefits for 2023-24. Reconvene to open session. 5. Consent Agenda: a. March 8, 2023 regular board meeting minutes. b. Treasurer’s Report. c. Payment of Invoices. d. Resignations/Employment/Retirements 6. Counselor Update and QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Training 7. Approval Items: a. Darren Nyhus, FFA Advisor request for four (4) FFA students to attend the overnight FFA State Career Development Contest in Madison, WI on April 26-27, 2023. b. Summer School for 2023 c. 2023-24 Revised Calendar d. 2023-24 CESA 12 Shared Services Contract e. Resolution to Authorize CESA 12 to Dispose of Real Property f. Potential action to rescind a preliminary notice to consider the nonrenewal of the middle school health teacher’s individual contract. g. Final Nonrenewal Notices for 2023-24: middle school health, secondary math, secondary science and high school/middle school social studies. h. Recommendation to Hire a Special Education Teacher 8. Administrative Report: a. Communications b. School Board Election Results c. Maintenance Updated d. Donation(s) e. WASB Correspondence and Legislative Report f. CESA #12 Report g. Student, Staff, and Community Recognition Northwestern Wisconsin Music Association (NWMA) High School All-Conference Concert Band: Trevy Amundson, Lawson Burkhart, Oscar Danz, Riley Eberhardt, Francesca Germano, Anneka Hoegen, Mark Jarman, Nye Kovaleski, Reid Kreuser, Katie Kyle, Citori Larson, Maya Siddiqui, Mateo Stauffenecker, Emma Walman. Northwestern Wisconsin Music Association (NWMA) Middle School All-Conference Concert Band: Liam Gort, Ellie Hanson, Aden Hubbard, A.J. Ketola, Jaylynne Lawler, Jayton Wright, Shyanne Xiong. UMD Junior High School Honor Band: Liam Gort, Ellie Hanson, Jaylynne Lawler, Shyanne Xiong. h. Reports from Northwestern High School, Northwestern Middle School, Northwestern Elementary and Iron River Elementary Schools, Director of Special Education and Athletic Director/Activities Coordinator are enclosed with Board packets. 9. Comments from the Audience. 10. Adjournment. (April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 211384