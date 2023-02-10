REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School Dist

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School District of Maple District Conference Room at Northwestern High School, Room 2270 (Entrance E) Link provided for live stream at www.nw-tigers.org Monday, February 13, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There is a time for public comments during the meeting as indicated in the agenda. AGENDA 1. Call to order, roll call, and Pledge of Allegiance. 2. Report on how the public was notified. 3. Approval of the February 13, 2023 agenda, open and executive sessions. 4. Consent Agenda: a. January 9, 2023 regular board meeting minutes, open and executive sessions and the January 3, 11, 24 and 27, 2023 special meetings, open and executive sessions. b. Treasurer’s Report. c. Payment of Invoices. d. Resignation/Retirement/Employment 5. Approval Items: a. Request from Jenny Forsythe, DECA Advisor and 16 students to attend the overnight State Career Development Conference in Lake Geneva, WI on February 27-March 1, 2023 and to begin planning, if they qualify, for the International Competition in April 2023 in Orlando, Florida. b. Request from Ryan Teal, Varsity Baseball Coach to compete in the High School Baseball Challenge Tournament at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells on March 31-April 1. The request includes the District paying the entry fee and transportation. c. Rescind the approval from the January 9, 2023 board meeting to approve the CESA 12 Resolution to purchase real property for $600,000 for their usage with the contingency that at least 50% of the resale of the former building be distributed back to the CESA 12 school districts. d. CESA 12 Property Purchase – Consider approval of the CESA 12 Board of Control Resolution to Purchase Real Property for CESA Usage. e. Early College Credit Program – Summer 2023 f. Revised 66.30 Agreement with South Shore School District for 2022-23. 6. Administrative Report: a. Communications b. January 13, 2023 Pupil Count c. Maintenance update d. Donation(s) e. Bus Drivers/Mechanics Appreciation Day – February 15, 2023 f. WASB Correspondence and Legislative Report g. CESA #12 Report h. Reports from Northwestern High School, Northwestern Middle School, Northwestern Elementary/Iron River Elementary Schools, Athletic Director/Activities Coordinator, Director of Special Education and Student Board Representatives. i. Student, staff, and community recognition Mark Jarman received the US Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship in the amount of $180,000. Scott Janigo, Head Softball Coach has been selected by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association to coach the Division 3 North Team for the Senior All Star Game in Wisconsin Dells. 7. Comments from the audience. 8. Consideration to move to an executive session is necessary for those items exempted under open sessions according to Wisconsin State Statutes §19.85(1)(c)(e). Included are employee staffing needs, compensation, contracts, work schedules and fringe benefits for 2023-24. Reconvene in open session 9. Possible Action on the Employee Portion of the Health Insurance Increase 2023-24. 10. Possible Action on Budget Reductions for 2023-24. 11. Adjournment. (Feb. 10, 2023) WNAXLP 193169