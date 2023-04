Recreational Trails City of Superior The City of Superior is required to notify the public of trail closures per Section 90-364 of the Code of Ordinances. All of the recreational trail systems in the City are closed to motorized use effective April 5, 2023. All year round road routes & trails remain open. For more information about City of Superior trails, call the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Division at 715-395-7270. (April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 211648