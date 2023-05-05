RE-ORGANIZATIONAL AND REGULAR SCHOOL BOA

RE-ORGANIZATIONAL AND REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING School District of Maple District Conference Room, #2270 - Northwestern High School Link provided for live stream at www.nw-tigers.org Monday, May 8, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There is a time for public comment during the meeting as indicated in the agenda. A G E N D A 1. Call to order and roll call: Mr. Landwehr, Mr. Granlund Mr. Glonek, Mr. Cowley, Mr. Hursh Ms. Brunette and Mrs. Olson. Recite the Pledge of Allegiance. 2. The agenda was posted throughout the district according to school board policy, published as a legal ad in the Superior Telegram, posted on the District webpage. A meeting notice was sent to WNXR for announcement and The Connection for publication. 3. Approval of the agenda. 4. Election of officers: the Clerk, Shari Olson, shall preside until the President is elected. The President will conduct the election of the remaining officers. Officers to be elected: a. Election of President b. Election of Vice President c. Election of Clerk d. Election of Treasurer e. Appointment of CESA #12 representative to serve on the Board of Control f. Appointment of the WASB Correspondent g. Appointment of board committees 6. Consent Agenda: a. April 10, 2023 regular board meeting minutes, open and executive sessions. b. Treasurer’s Report. c. Payment of Invoices. d. Resignations/Employment/Retirement 7. Approval Items: a. Authorization of electronic signature block/letterhead. b. Darren Nyhus, FFA Advisor and FFA request for 6-9 members to attend the 93rd Wisconsin State FFA Convention in Madison, Wisconsin from June 12-15, 2023. c. Request from Charlie Hessel, Volleyball Coach for 10-14 Varsity players to attend a two-day volleyball tournament in Onalaska on August 23-24, 2023. d. 2023-24 CESA 12 Shared Services Contract. 8. Administrative report: a. Communications Received b. Completion of Grant for School Based Mental Health Transitions Coordinator/Mental Health Navigator Positions c. Graduation for May 29, 2023; Two Board Members to Participate d. CESA #12 Convention – Tuesday, May 30, 2023 - Ashland, WI e. Maintenance Report f. WASB legislative and correspondence report g. CESA #12 report h. Donation(s) i. Reports from Northwestern High School, Northwestern Middle School, Northwestern Elementary and the Iron River Elementary Schools, Director of Special Education, Athletic Director/Activities Coordinator, Student Representatives. j. Staff, student, community recognition Jessica Buran, Northwestern High School Math teacher has been selected as one of this year’s recipients of the 2023 Evening of Honors Awards in the Master of Science in Mathematics program at Shawnee State University. This award is also based on academic integrity, persistence, and communication between students and their professors. Jessica maintained a 4.0 through the program, which is very rare, and was the only unanimous selection of the faculty for this recognition. 9. Comments from the audience. 10. Consideration for an executive session is necessary for those items exempted under open sessions according to Wisconsin State Statutes §19.85(1)(c)(f). Included under these items is a request from a parent for a private meeting with the Board concerning student discipline by a coach and an expulsion hearing. 11. Adjournment. (May 5, 2023) WNAXLP 220988