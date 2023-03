PUBLIC NOTICE There will be a meeting of

PUBLIC NOTICE There will be a meeting of the Douglas County Canvass Board on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. in the County Clerk’s Office, Room 101, Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, to canvass the returns from the February 21, 2023, Primary Election. Kaci Jo Lundgren Douglas County Clerk (Feb. 17, 2023) WNAXLP 163139

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.