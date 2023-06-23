Public Notice Senior Connections hereby provides notice that it intends to apply to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the following transportation projects under Section 5310 to serve seniors and individuals with disabilities in Douglas County: We are requesting a side-entry lowered floor minivan, handicapped accessible, with seating capacity for 5 ambulatory and one wheelchair. Individuals or agencies wishing to comment or receive additional information about this application should contact Dale Johnson, Executive Director at Senior Connections at 715-394-3611 or execdirector@seniorconnectionswi.org. Formal comments or requests for additional information must be received in writing or by email 14 days after publication. (June 23 & 30; July 7, 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 235710