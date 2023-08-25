Public Notice Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee A Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in the Government Center Board Room, Second Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Members of the media and the public may attend by calling 1-347-352-9811; PIN is 129 170 688# or join via video: https://meet.google.com/kni-ycej-jyg a) Amendments to Douglas County Zoning Ordinance 8.0: Petition No. 23-11: Jerod & Nicole Stamper, Foxboro, WI – from the August 9, 2023 hearing - Pt SE SE, Section 36, T46N-R15W; (SU-028-01220-00; 2343 E Foxboro Chaffey Rd), Town of Summit – Changing 1.8 acres from A-1: Agricultural zone district to R-1: Residential zone district (proposed use: parcel split to allow a dwelling on remaining 23.2 acres), filed 7-13-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. Petition No. 23-14: John Keith, Gordon, WI – NE SE Section 36, T44N-R12W, Ex 368 RP 278, Ex Pcl to Hwy (8.81A) Desc 596 RP 282, Ex Lot 1 of CSM 1225 Vol 9 Pgs 85-6 and CSM #1366 Vol 10 Pg 172; (GO-012-01661-00, No Address), Town of Gordon – Changing Approximately 5.5 Acres from RR-1: Residential Recreational zone district to the C-1: Commercial zone district (proposed use: commercial enterprise), filed 8-10-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. b) Conditional-Use Permits: 1) Brandon Greenfield, Superior, WI – from the August 9, 2023 hearing - Temporary Concrete Batch Plant – SE SE, Section 3, T47N-R14W; (TS-030-00060-00, 3973 E Twin Creek Rd), Town of Superior. 2) Paul Priestley, South Range, WI – Campground (1 site, Yurt, public rental) – PT NW SE, S OF HWY & W OF RVR, Section 8, T48N-R12W; (LA-018-00433-00, 3090 S River Rd), Town of Lakeside. 3) Jacob & Natosha Tiessen, Superior, WI – Public / Semi-Public Use: Agritourism Farm (sunflower field, play area, wooded scavenger hunt, mazes, playground, small animals (pigmy goats, chickens, mini donkeys)) - PT W-1/2 NE, 11-47-14, COM N-1/4 CNR OF SEC, TH S-990’ TO POB, TH E-693.66’, TH S-660’, TH W-693.66’, TH N-660’ TO POB; SUBJ TO 33’ TN RD EASE; (TS-030-00238-01, 5322 S Darrow Rd), Town of Superior. Robin Schaffer, Zoning Coordinator Mary Lou Bergman, Chair If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St., Rm. 206, Superior, WI 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statutes 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (Aug. 25; Sept 1, 2023) 252753 WNAXLP