Public Notice Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee A Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in the Government Center Board Room, Second Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Members of the media and the public may attend by calling 1-347-352-9811; PIN is 129 170 688# or join via video: https://meet.google.com/kni-ycej-jyg a) Amendments to Douglas County Zoning Ordinance 8.0: Petition No. 23-11: Jerod & Nicole Stamper, Foxboro, WI – Pt SE SE, Section 36, T46N-R15W; (SU-028-01220-00; 2343 E Foxboro Chaffey Rd), Town of Summit – Changing 1.8 acres from A-1: Agricultural zone district to R-1: Residential zone district (parcel split to allow a dwelling on remaining 23.2 acres), filed 7-13-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. Petition No. 23-12: Alex Rowe, Minong, WI – N-500’ of S-2,000’ of Fr’l W-1/2 NW, Section 19, T43N-R11W, Lyg E of Old RR R/W Line. Subj to W-ly 50’ Ease (See POS Date 6-1-02); (WA-032-00583-02; 15658 S Whitetail Ln), Town of Wascott – F-1: Forestry zone district to the RR-1: Residential Recreational zone district (proposed use: parcel split to allow a dwelling on east parcel), filed 7-5-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. Petition No. 23-13: Kathryn Fleming, So St Paul, MN - Pt Gov’t Lot 2, Section 25, T43N-R13W, as Desc’d in #750431 BNG Pcl D & E, (Pos by Fred Zietlow), Ex CSM 1470 Vol 11 Pgs 139-140; (WA-032-01872-00; 16139 S Chipmunk Hollow Rd), Town of Wascott – RRC-1: Residential Recreational Commercial zone district to the RR-1: Residential Recreational zone district (proposed use: existing campground; requested by Zoning), filed 7-17-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. b) Conditional-Use Permits: 1) Kyle McMahon, et al, Minneapolis, MN – from the July 12, 2023 hearing - Hip-Camp Campground (3 Sites) – Lots 1-4 Incl Blk 2 Chicago Pier Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W (no land assmt-pcl under water); Blks 4-6 Incl Water St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Blocks 12 & 13 Incl Elm St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Blocks 9 & 10 Incl Walnut St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W; Block 9 & 10 Incl Spruce St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Blocks 9 & 10 Incl Vine St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Block 10 Incl State St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W; (LA-018-00922-00, 00925-02, 00926-02, 00927-02, 00928-01, 00929-01, 00906-01; 7260 E Camp Amnicon Rd), Town of Lakeside. 2) Brandon Greenfield, Superior, WI – from the July 12, 2023 hearing - Temporary Concrete Batch Plant – SE SE, Section 3, T47N-R14W; (TS-030-00060-00, 3973 E Twin Creek Rd), Town of Superior. 3) Town of Dairyland, Dairyland, WI – Repair / Reconstruction of Radigan Dam – Pt SW SE, Ex E-477’, Section 10, T43N-R15W; (DA-010-00549-00; 1425 E Town Road TT), Town of Dairyland. 4) Kathryn Fleming, So St Paul, MN – Campground Expansion (to bring total number of sites in campground to 50) – Pt Gov’t Lot 2, Section 25, T43N-R13W, as Desc’d in #750431 BNG Pcl D & E, (Pos by Fred Zietlow), Ex CSM 1470 Vol 11 Pgs 139-140; (WA-032-01872-00; 16139 S Chipmunk Hollow Rd), Town of Wascott. Robin Schaffer, Zoning Coordinator Mary Lou Bergman, Chair If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St., Rm. 206, Superior, WI 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statutes 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (July 21 & 28, 2023) WNAXLP 242601