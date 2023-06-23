Public Notice Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee A Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in the Government Center Board Room, Second Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Members of the media and the public may attend by calling 1-347-352-9811; PIN is 129 170 688# or join via video: https://meet.google.com/kni-ycej-jyg a) Amendments to Douglas County Zoning Ordinance 8.0: Petition No. 23-09: Cade Musch & Preferred Living LLC (Cade Musch-Agent), South Range, WI – NE NW, NW NW, SW NW, SE NW, NE SW, NW SW, Section 10, T46N-R13W; (OA-022-00151-00, 00152-00, 00153-00, 00154-00, 00155-00, 00157-00; 7680 & 7940 S Najt Rd), Town of Oakland – F-1: Forestry zone district to the A-2: Agricultural zone district (proposed use: expansion of existing hunting preserve), filed 6-14-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. Petition No. 23-10: Tyler Luebbe, Solon Springs, WI – Pt N-1/2 SW-1/4 Lyg N & W of Batting Lp Rd, Section 2, T44N-R12W; (SO-026-00038-00; 8841 E Batting Loop), Town of Solon Springs – R-2: Residential / F-1: Forestry zone districts to the R-2: Residential zone district (proposed use: to clean up the zoning on the parcel and get rid of dual zone districts), filed 6-14-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. b) Conditional-Use Permits: 1) Kyle McMahon, et al, Minneapolis, MN – from the May 10, 2023 hearing - Hip-Camp Campground (3 Sites) – Lots 1-4 Incl Blk 2 Chicago Pier Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W (no land assmt-pcl under water); Blks 4-6 Incl Water St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Blocks 12 & 13 Incl Elm St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Blocks 9 & 10 Incl Walnut St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W; Block 9 & 10 Incl Spruce St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Blocks 9 & 10 Incl Vine St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Block 10 Incl State St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W; (LA-018-00922-00, 00925-02, 00926-02, 00927-02, 00928-01, 00929-01, 00906-01; 7260 E Camp Amnicon Rd), Town of Lakeside. 2) Solon Springs Concrete LLC (operator) / Anthony Roffers (owner), Solon Springs, WI – from the June 6, 2023 hearing - New Non-Metallic Mine – Lot 2 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W & Lot 1 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; (AM-002-00777-01, 00778-00; Address Pending), Town of Amnicon. 3) Amanda & Jeffery Burkhart, South Range, WI – Home Occupation: Small Engine Repair – Pt NE NE, Section 34, T48N-R13W, S-582.6’ of E-495’; (PA-024-00660-00, 4467 S Stone Rd), Town of Parkland. 4) Brandon Greenfield, Superior, WI -Temporary Concrete Batch Plant – SE SE, Section 3, T47N-R14W; (TS-030-00060-00, 3973 E Twin Creek Rd), Town of Superior. 5) Ray Sundin, Gordon, WI – Small Scale Campground (Private – 2 sites) – Pt Gov’t Lot 4, Section 24, T43N-R13W, Com S-1/4 Cnr, Th N-2271.32’ to POB, Th N-405’, Th W-637.78’, Th SW’ly 424.56’, Th E-769.34 POB; (WA-032-01851-01, 15822 S Crystal Lake Rd), Town of Wascott. 6) Johnson’s Northwoods LLC (Michelle Johnson – Agent), North Branch, MN – Campground Expansion of 23 sites – E-31 Rods of Gov’t Lot 2, Section 25, T43N-R13W; (WA-032-01874-00, 16095 S Chipmunk Hollow Rd), Town of Wascott. c) Reclamation Plan Approval: 1) Solon Springs Concrete LLC (operator) / Anthony Roffers (owner), Solon Springs, WI – from the June 6, 2023 hearing - New Reclamation Plan – Lot 2 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48NR12W & Lot 1 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; (AM-002-00777-01, 00778-00; Address Pending), Town of Amnicon. Robin Schaffer, Zoning Coordinator Mary Lou Bergman, Chair If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St., Rm. 206, Superior, WI 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statutes 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (June 23 & 30, 2023) WNAXLP 236144