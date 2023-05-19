Public Notice Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee A Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in the Government Center Board Room, Second Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Members of the media and the public may attend by calling 1-347-352-9811; PIN is 129 170 688# or join via video: https://meet.google.com/kni-ycej-jyg a) Conditional-Use Permit Revision: 1) Douglas County Highway Department, Hawthorne, WI (operator) / Douglas County Forestry, Solon Springs, WI (owner) – Revision of Non-Metallic Mine Permit #16663 to include Parcel SU-028-00206-00 for Access Purposes Only – Entire Section 22, T45N-R14W; (SU-028-00206-00), Town of Summit. b) Conditional-Use Permit: 1) Solon Springs Concrete LLC, Solon Springs, WI (operator) / Anthony Roffers, Solon Springs, WI (owner) – held from May 10, 2023 hearing - NEW Non-Metallic Mine - Lot 2 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; Lot 1 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; (AM-002-00777-01, 00778-00; Address Pending), Town of Amnicon. c) Conditional-Use Permit Renewals: 1) Douglas County Highway Department, Hawthorne, WI (operator) / Douglas County Forestry, Solon Springs, WI (owner) – Renewal of Non-Metallic Mine Permit #16663 – Entire Section 22, T45N-R14W & Entire Section 15, T45N-R14W (mine located in the SW-1/4 Section 15); (SU-028-00206-00, 00161-00; 3784 E Tower Fire Ln), Town of Summit. 2) Douglas County Highway Department, Hawthorne, WI (operator) / Douglas County Forestry, Solon Springs, WI (owner) – Renewal of Non-Metallic Mine Permit #16782 – W-1/2 Section 17, T47N-R10W & S-1/2 SE-1/4, Section 17, T47N-R10W; (BR-006-00271-00, 00275-00; 12545 S Bellwood Pit Rd), Town of Brule. 3) Douglas County Highway Department, Hawthorne, WI (operator) / Douglas County Forestry, Solon Springs, WI (owner) – Renewal of Non-Metallic Mine Permit #24032 – N-1/2 Section 20, T47N-R10W; (BR-006-00283-00; 12602 E Bellwood Pit Rd), Town of Brule. 4) Lake Effect Construction LLC, Solon Springs, WI (operator) / Lake Effect Enterprise LLC, Solon Springs, WI (owner) – Renewal of Non-Metallic Mine Permit #25985 – W-1/2 NE NW, Section 12, T45N-R12W; Ex Pcl to Hwy (.21A) & Pt SW NW, Section 12, T45N-R12W Ly’g E of Present US Hwy 53; (SO-026-00834-00, 00838-01; 9346 E Wasko Rd), Town of Solon Springs. d) Reclamation Plan Approval: 1) Solon Springs Concrete LLC, Solon Springs, WI (operator) / Anthony Roffers, Solon Springs, WI (owner) – held from the May 10, 2023 hearing – NEW Reclamation Plan - Lot 2 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; Lot 1 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; (AM-002-00777-01, 00778-00; Address Pending), Town of Amnicon. Robin Schaffer, Zoning Coordinator Mary Lou Bergman, Chair If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St., Rm. 206, Superior, WI 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statutes 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (May 19 & 26, 2023) WNAXLP 224964