Public Notice Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee A Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in the Government Center Board Room, Second Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Members of the media and the public may attend by calling 1-347-352-9811; PIN is 129 170 688# or join via video: https://meet.google.com/kni-ycej-jyg a) Amendments to Douglas County Zoning Ordinance 8.0: Petition No. 23-06: Elizabeth & Paul Zappitello, Superior, WI – held from the April 12, 2023 hearing - NW NW Section 20, T45N-R12W; (SO-026-00944-00, 10898 S Pierce Rd), Town of Solon Springs – F-1: Forestry zone district to the A-1: Agricultural zone district (proposed use: hobby farm), filed 3-16-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. Petition No. 23-08: Jeffery & Susan Smith, Solon Springs, WI – SW SW, Section 10, T45N-R11W; Also Ease Desc #673057; (SO-026-00244-00; 10849 E Jersett Rd), Town of Solon Springs – F-1: Forestry zone district to the A-1: Agricultural zone district (proposed use: hobby farm), filed 4-17-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. b) Conditional-Use Permits: 1) Rebecca Gwinner & Alan Simonelli, South Range, WI – Home Occupation: Gift Shop selling rocks, minerals & gifts - N-1/2 E-1/2 NW NE, Section 18, T48N-R12W, Ex Pt to DOT #650301; (LA-018-00644-02; 7450 E State Highway 13), Town of Lakeside. 2) Solon Springs Concrete LLC, Solon Springs, WI (operator) / Anthony Roffers, Solon Springs, WI (owner) – NEW Non-Metallic Mine - Lot 2 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; Lot 1 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; (AM-002-00777-01, 00778-00; Address Pending), Town of Amnicon. 3) Kyle McMahon, et al, Minneapolis, MN – Campground (5 Sites) – Lots 1-4 Incl Blk 2 Chicago Pier Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W (no land assmt-pcl under water); Blks 4-6 Incl Water St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Blocks 12 & 13 Incl Elm St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Blocks 9 & 10 Incl Walnut St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W; Block 9 & 10 Incl Spruce St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Blocks 9 & 10 Incl Vine St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W #747565; Block 10 Incl State St Mc Kenty’s Addition, Section 31, T49N-R12W; (LA-018-00922-00, 00925-02, 00926-02, 00927-02, 00928-01, 00929-01, 00906-01; 7260 E Camp Amnicon Rd), Town of Lakeside. 4) Amnicon Entertainment LLC, Haughton, LA – Public / Semi-Public Use: Farmers Market (5-7 Vendors) – Pt SW SW SW, Section 28, T48N-R12W, Bounded on: W By Sec Ln, N By S Ln of RR R/W, E By Center Ln of Cty Rd U, S By US Hwy 2; (AM-002-00642-00; 4385 S County Road U), Town of Amnicon. c) Reclamation Plan Approval: 1) Solon Springs Concrete LLC, Solon Springs, WI (operator) / Anthony Roffers, Solon Springs, WI (owner) – NEW Reclamation Plan - Lot 2 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; Lot 1 CSM 1458, Vol 11 Pgs 115-116, Located in SW NW, SE NW, NW SW & NE SW, Section 32, T48N-R12W; (AM-002-00777-01, 00778-00; Address Pending), Town of Amnicon. Robin Schaffer, Zoning Coordinator Mary Lou Bergman, Chair If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St., Rm. 206, Superior, WI 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statutes 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (April 21 & 28, 2023) WNAXLP 215064