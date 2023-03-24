Public Notice Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee A Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in the Government Center Board Room, Second Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Members of the media and the public may attend by calling 1-347-352-9811; PIN is 129 170 688# or join via video: https://meet.google.com/kni-ycej-jyg a) Amendments to Douglas County Zoning Ordinance 8.0: Petition No. 23-04: Mark & Anna Graves, Lake Nebagamon, WI – NE SE Section 14, T46N-R11W; (HI-016-01119-00, 8247 S Oakdale Rd), Town of Highland – F-1: Forestry zone district to the A-1: Agricultural zone district (proposed use: pumpkin farm, catfish farming, Maple syrup tree tapping), filed 3-3-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. Petition No. 23-05: Mark & Terri LaFlamme, Foxboro, WI – SE SE Section 6, T45N-R14W #707013; (SU-028-00075-00, 2725 E Anderson Rd), Town of Summit – F-1: Forestry zone district to the A-1: Agricultural zone district (proposed use: hobby farm), filed 3-9-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. Petition No. 23-06: Elizabeth & Paul Zappitello, Superior, WI – NW NW Section 20, T45N-R12W; (SO-026-00944-00, 10898 S Pierce Rd), Town of Solon Springs – F-1: Forestry zone district to the A-1: Agricultural zone district (proposed use: hobby farm), filed 3-16-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. b) Conditional-Use Permit Revision: 1) Town of Amnicon, South Range, WI (operator) / James & Holly Lundberg & Jason & Rachel Deatherage, Poplar, WI (owners) – Revision of Non-Metallic Mine permit 25321 to add Parcel AM-002-00039-01 & AM-002-00011-00 for Access Purposes Only - Pt SE SE Section 17, T47N-R11W Ex Pt N of Hwy P and Ex CSM 1461 & SW SW Section 16, T47N-R11W; (AM-002-00039-01; 00011-00, 5985 S County Road P), Town of Amnicon. c) Conditional-Use Permit Renewals: 1) Town of Amnicon, South Range, WI (operator) / James & Holly Lundberg, Poplar, WI, Jason & Rachel Deatherage, Poplar, WI, Douglas County Forestry, Solon Springs, WI (owners) – Renewal of Conditional-Use Permit for Non-Metallic Mine #25321 – SW SW Section 16, T47N-R11W & Pt SE SE Section 17, T47N-R11W Ex Pt N of Hwy P & Ex CSM 1461 & Entire Section 20, T47N-R11W; (AM-002-00011-00; 00039-01; HA-014-00385-00, 5985 S County Road P), Towns of Amnicon & Hawthorne. 2) Town of Dairyland, Dairyland, WI (operator / owner) – Renewal of Conditional-Use Permit for Non-Metallic Mine #21355 – SW-1/4 Section 14, T43N-R15W; (DA-010-00582-00, 15502 S Pit Rd), Town of Dairyland. d) Reclamation Plan Approvals: 1) Town of Amnicon, South Range, WI (operator) / James & Holly Lundberg, Poplar, WI, Jason & Rachel Deatherage, Poplar, WI, Douglas County Forestry, Solon Springs, WI (owners) – Approval of Updated Reclamation Plan #RP-25321 – SW SW Section 16, T47N-R11W & Pt SE SE Section 17, T47N-R11W Ex Pt N of Hwy P & Ex CSM 1461 & Entire Section 20, T47N-R11W; (AM-002-00011-00; 00039-01; HA-014-00385-00, 5985 S County Road P), Towns of Amnicon & Hawthorne. 2) Town of Dairyland, Dairyland, WI (operator / owner) – Approval of Updated Reclamation Plan #RP-21355 – SW-1/4 Section 14, T43N-R15W; (DA-010-00582-00, 15502 S Pit Rd), Town of Dairyland. 3) Douglas County Highway Department, Hawthorne, WI (operator) / Douglas County, Superior, WI (owner) – Approval of Updated Reclamation Plan #RP-16487 – W-1/2 NW-1/4 28-47-14; NE NW 28-47-14 (Gravel); SE SW 21-47-14; Ex 611/117, Ex 714850, Ex Outlot 1 CSM #1133 Vol 8 Pgs 162-3; (TS-030-00714-00; 00713-00; 00499-00, 3400 E Dump Rd), Town of Superior. Robin Schaffer, Zoning Coordinator Mary Lou Bergman, Chair If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St., Rm. 206, Superior, WI 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statutes 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (March 24 & 31, 2023) WNAXLP 206609