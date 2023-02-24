Public Notice Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee A Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Planning & Zoning Committee at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in the Government Center Board Room, Second Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Members of the media and the public may attend by calling 1-347-352-9811; PIN is 129 170 688# or join via video: https://meet.google.com/kni-ycej-jyg a) Amendment to Douglas County Zoning Ordinance 8.0: Petition No. 23-02: Gregory Dolsen & Dana Kelleher, South Range, WI – W-1/2 NW NW, Section 1, T46N-R13W, Ex S-30’; (OA-022-00009-00, 6922 E County Road B), Town of Oakland – F-1: Forestry zone district to the A-1: Agricultural zone district (proposed use: farm use), filed 1-31-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. Petition No. 23-03: Nicole Delorenzo, Foxboro, WI – N-1/2 SW NE, Section 18, T46N-R14W, Ex Pcl to Hwy (1.06A); (SU-028-00655-00, 8142 S State Highway 35), Town of Summit – R-2: Residential zone district to the A-1: Agricultural zone district (proposed use: growing food, raising chickens, other agricultural uses), filed 1-31-2023 in County Clerk’s Office. b) Conditional-Use Permit Revision: 1) Thunderhill Aggregate LLC (operator) / Arlyn Hunter-Jensen (owner), Superior, WI – Addition of Parcel # TS-030-00288-00 to Non-Metallic Mine Conditional-Use Permit # 14022 for access purposes only– Pt NE NW, E of Bardon Av, Section 13, T47N-R14W, TDI #765221 Pcl to Hwy 1.04Ac #779890; (TS-030-00288-00), Town of Superior. c) Conditional-Use Permit: 1) Ross Smith, Foxboro, WI – Home Occupation (construction of tiny homes for resale) – W-1/2 E-1/2 SE SE Section 7, T46N-R14W; (SU-028-00523-01, 2751 E Milchesky Rd), Town of Summit. d) Conditional-Use Permit Renewal: 1) Thunderhill Aggregate LLC, Superior, WI (operator) / Arlyn Hunter-Jensen, Superior, WI (owner) – Renewal of Conditional-Use Permit for Non-Metallic Mine #14022 – NE NE, Section 13, T47N-R14W; NW NE, Section 13, T47N-R14W; SW NE, Section 13, T47N-R14W; SE NE, Section 13, T47N-R14W; Pt NE NW, E of Bardon Av, Section 13, T47N-R14W, TDI #765221 Pcl to Hwy 1.04 Ac #779890; (TS-030-00284-00; 00285-00; 00286-00; 00287-00; 00288-00, 5600 S County Road A), Town of Superior. 2) Walt Moss Trucking, Inc, Lake Nebagamon, WI (operator/owner) – Renewal of Conditional-Use Permit for Non-Metallic Mine #20371 – FRL SW SW, Section 7, T46N-R10W; S-210’ of S-1/2 FRL NW SW, Section 7, T46N-R10W; (HI-016-00747-00; 00746-02, 7908 S County Road S), Town of Highland. e) Reclamation Plan Approvals: 1) Thunderhill Aggregate LLC, Superior, WI (operator) / Arlyn Hunter-Jensen, Superior, WI (owner) – Approval of Updated Reclamation Plan, Plan #RP-14022 – NE NE, Section 13, T47N-R14W; NW NE, Section 13, T47N-R14W; SW NE, Section 13, T47N-R14W; SE NE, Section 13, T47N-R14W; Pt NE NW, E of Bardon Av, Section 13, T47N-R14W, TDI #765221 Pcl to Hwy 1.04 Ac #779890; (TS-030-00284-00; 00285-00; 00286-00; 00287-00; 00288-00, 5600 S County Road A), Town of Superior. 2) Walt Moss Trucking, Inc, Lake Nebagamon, WI (operator/owner) – Approval of Updated Reclamation Plan, Plan #RP-20371 – FRL SW SW, Section 7, T46N-R10W; S-210’ of S-1/2 FRL NW SW, Section 7, T46N-R10W; (HI-016-00747-00; 00746-02, 7908 S County Road S), Town of Highland. Tessah Behlings, Zoning Coordinator Robin Schaffer, Assistant Zoning Coordinator Mary Lou Bergman, Chair If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St., Rm. 206, Superior, WI 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statutes 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (Feb. 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 194699