PUBLIC NOTICE Douglas County, in conjunc

PUBLIC NOTICE Douglas County, in conjunction with Wisconsin Emergenyc Management, has applied for Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA) funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the repair of the bridge crossing the Nemadji River along County Road W. The objective of HMA programs is to fund mitigation measures that reduce the risk of loss of life and property from future hazard events or disasters. The project will upgrade the current structure to prevent approach washouts, abutment exposures, and road closures resulting from overtopping during heavy rain events. Under the National Environmental Policy Act, EO 11988 and EO 11990, public notice is required of any federal actions that may affect floodplains or wetlands. Under the National Historic Preservation Act, public notice is also required for some projects which have the potential to affect historic properties. All necessary permits and approvals will be obtained prior to construction and completion of the project. Public participation is encouraged. Those interested are invited to comment within 30 days by e-mail to fema-r5-environmental@fema.dhs.gov or by mail to: Duane Castaldi, Regional Environmental Officer FEMA Region V 536 South Clark Street, 6th Floor Chicago, IL 60605 (June 10, 2023) WNAXLP (#RunDates#) WNAXLP #ADid#