PUBLIC NOTICE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF AD

PUBLIC NOTICE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in the Government Center, Second Floor, Room 201, Superior, Wisconsin. #23-09: Ellen Wilder Connolly Trust, Madison, WI (Brian Finstad, Spokesperson for Project) – Area Variance to place a commercial building and patio within the County Road Y setback of 75-feet from the centerline or 42-feet from the right of way line, whichever is greater; the side lot line setback of 10-feet for the C-1: Commercial zone district; and the visual clearance triangle – W-50’ of Lot 47 Townsite of Gordon, S/D SW SW, Section 31, T44N-R11W (GO-012-02157-00; 9751 E County Road Y), Town of Gordon. #23-10: Matthew Benson & Jacqui Koosman, Eden Prairie, MN – Area Variance to place an accessory building for storage within the town road setback of 63-feet from the centerline or 30-feet from the right of way line, whichever is greater; the front lot line setback of 30-feet for the F-1: Forestry zone district; and within the 50-foot setback to a privy – Lot 10, Rockwood Addition to Lake Minnesuing, Section 16, T46N-R11W (BE-004-00192-00; 8323 S Summer Rd), Town of Bennett. #23-11: JLKnutson Properties LLC (Jennifer Knutson-Agent), Gordon, WI – Area Variance to place a walk-in freezer addition on a legal pre-existing building within the 200 foot visual clearance triangle of the intersection of a county road and a town road; within the minimum setback of County Road Y which is 75 feet from the centerline or 42 feet from the right of way line, whichever is greater; and within the minimum front line setback of the RR-1: Residential Recreational zone district which is 30 feet - PT GOV’T LOT 4, Section 25, T44N-R11W, (150’ X 550’) EX W-400’ (GO-012-01108-01; 11933 E County Road Y), Town of Gordon. Bob Martin, Chair Robin Schaffer, Zoning Coordinator If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St, Room 206, Superior, Wi 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statues 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the American with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (Aug. 4 & 11, 2023) WNAXLP 246528