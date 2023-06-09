PUBLIC NOTICE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF AD

PUBLIC NOTICE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in the Government Center, Second Floor, Room 201, Superior, Wisconsin. #23-06: Mark & Deborah Fredrickson, Duluth, MN – Area Variance to allow construction of a new dwelling within the 75-foot Ordinary High Water Mark setback of Lake Minnesuing – PT GOV’T LOT 3, SECTION 16, T46N-R11W, DESC 263 DP 325, 451 RP 35 EX 263 DP 323 (BE-004-00150-00, 10748 E Efaw Ln), Town of Bennett. #23-07: Jonathan Thralow, Brule, WI – Area Variance to allow a walkway(structure) to remain within the 75-foot Ordinary High Water Mark setback of the Brule River – S-1/2 N-1/2 N-1/2 SE SW E OF BRULE RVR, SECTION 14, T47N-R10W (BR-006-00220-00, 5925 S Ranger Rd), Town of Brule. #23-08: Austin Johnson and Rachael Gardner, Hermantown, MN – Area Variance to allow for an access driveway within 300 feet of an existing access driveway on the same side of the road on a Class B Highway (County Road FF) – E-330’ OF W-990’ SW SE, SECTION 18, T48N-R10W (MA-020-00296-00, Address To Be Determined), Town of Maple. Bob Martin, Chair Robin Schaffer, Zoning Coordinator If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St, Room 206, Superior, Wi 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statues 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the American with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (June 9 & 16, 2023) WNAXLP 231577