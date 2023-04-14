PUBLIC NOTICE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF AD

PUBLIC NOTICE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the Government Center, Second Floor, Room 201, Superior, Wisconsin. #23-02: Anne & Raymond Sandstrom, Danbury, WI – Area Variance to allow a 36’ x 56’ garage to be constructed within the setback of a Town Road, which is 63 feet from the centerline, or 30 feet from the ROW line, whichever is greater – PT SW NW, LYG N OF HWY 35, Section 34, T43N-R15W DESC 408 RP 566 (DA-010-00849-01, 16571 S State Hwy 35), Town of Dairyland. #23-03: Catherine Kuzminsky, Tavares, FL – Area Variance to allow a 19’ x 22’ garage to be constructed within the setback of a Town Road, which is 63 feet from the centerline, or 30 feet from the ROW line, whichever is greater; and the front lot line setback of the RR-1 zone district, which is 30 feet – PT NE SE, Section 17, T45N-R11W, K/A PT LOT 1 AS SEEN IN 173/623 BNG SE’LY 75’ (SO-026-00352-00, 10462 S Lake of the Woods Rd), Town of Solon Springs. #23-04: Thomas & Heather Higgins, Solon Springs, WI – Area Variance to allow a ground level patio to remain within the setback of the ordinary highwater mark of Upper St Croix Lake, which is 75 feet; and within the side lot line setback for a principal structure in the RR-1 zone district, which is 10 feet – LOT 9, EX N-5’ & ALL OF LOTS 10 & 11, BLK 9, ST CROIX BEACH, Section 18, T45N-R11W; ALSO SLM #800599 (SO-026-01580-00, 10722 S Tracy Rd), Town of Solon Springs. #23-05: Joshua & Mandi Sawlaw, Gordon, WI – Area Variance to construct an addition to a year round dwelling that would be within the setback of the ordinary high water mark of Whitefish Lake, which is 75 feet - N-100’ OF S-300’ OF GOV’T LOT 1, LYG E OF TOWN RD, Section 9, T43N-R12W (WA-032-00952-00, 14848 S Whitefish Lake Rd), Town of Wascott. Bob Martin, Chair Robin Schaffer, Zoning Coordinator If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St, Room 206, Superior, Wi 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statues 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the American with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (April 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 211102