PUBLIC NOTICE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF AD

PUBLIC NOTICE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Douglas County Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in the Government Center, Second Floor, Room 201, Superior, Wisconsin. #23-01: Zachary Burger, Foxboro, WI – Area Variance to allow for an access driveway within 500 feet of an existing access driveway on the same side of the road on a Class A Highway (State Highway 35) – Lot 1 CSM 1480 Vol 11 Pgs 159-160, Pt SE NW, Section 7, T45N-R14W; (SU-028-00084-02, Address Pending), Town of Summit. Bob Martin, Chair Tessah Behlings, Zoning Coordinator If you have any comments on these items, let the Planning & Zoning Office know in writing prior to the meeting, or appear at the Public Hearing. Planning & Zoning Office, 1313 Belknap St, Room 206, Superior, Wi 54880 (715-395-1380). Action may be taken on any item listed on the public hearing. In accordance with WI Statues 59.69 (5)(a), attachments to public hearing notice and maps of subject properties are available for review in the Planning & Zoning Office, or at www.douglascountywi.org. The County of Douglas complies with the American with Disabilities Act of 1990. If you are in need of accommodation to participate in the public meeting process, please contact the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at (715) 395-1341 by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Douglas County will attempt to accommodate any request depending on the amount of notice we receive. TDD (715) 395-7521. (Feb 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 186549