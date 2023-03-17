PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE PROJECT PLANS FOR TAX INCREMENTAL DISTRICT NO. 7 AND TAX INCREMENTAL DISTRICT NO. 11 IN THE CITY OF SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the initial meeting of the Joint Review Board for the proposed amendments to Tax Incremental District No. 7 and to Tax Incremental District No. 11 for the City of Superior, Wisconsin, will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Room 204, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin, for the purpose of electing a chairperson and a public member to the Joint Review Board and setting the date for a Joint Review Board meeting to consider the approvals of the amendments to the Project Plans for the Tax Incremental District No. 7 and Tax Incremental District No. 11 in the City of Superior, Wisconsin. Dated: March 17, 2023 CITY OF SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN By /s/ Jason Serck Planning & Port Director (March 17, 2023) WNAXLP 204083