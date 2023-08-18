PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Tuesday, August 1, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Mayor Jim Paine at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Garner Moffat, Jack Sweeney, Brent Fennessey (via teleconference), Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson, Lindsey Graskey - 10 Absent: Also Present: Mayor Paine, City Attorney Prell, City Clerk Blunt, Chief of Staff Scherf, Deputy City Clerk Bacon 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 City of Superior’s Enterprise Geographic Information System (GIS) Jon Fiskness, GIS Coordinator 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 July 18, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 5.1 Wisconsin Department of Transportation/Bureau of Aeronautics Contract for Airport Improvement 5.2 Superior Police Department 2022 Annual Report 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine 6.2 Committee Appointment Recommendations: 1. To the SUPERIOR HOUSING AUTHORITY, appoint Desiree Otterino for a 5-year term, expiring August 2028. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (Meeting held July 17, 2023) No report from the Chair. 7.2 Public Works Committee (No meeting to report) 7.3 Finance Committee (Meeting held July 13, 2023) Report from Councilor Sweeney. 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (No meeting to report) 7.5 Public Safety Committee (Meeting held July 20, 2023) Report from Councilor Elm. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve the purchase of a Ford F-150 Lightning EV from North Star Ford in the amount of $90,174 with outfitting costs of $16,000 for a total project cost of $106,174. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Moffat, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 2. Approve the purchase of ten sets of turnout gear from Fire Safety USA in the amount of $40,500. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (No meeting to report) 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.1.1 Plan Commission (Meeting held July 19, 2023) Report from Mayor Paine. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve a 2023 Scenery & Home Landscape Grant to Tracy and Melissa Siers for 1002 E 5th Street. 2. Approve a 2023 Scenery & Home Landscape Grant to Hayley McDonnell for 1204 Catlin Avenue. 3. Approve a 2023 Scenery & Home Landscape Grant to Julie R. Johnson for 1315 E 5th Street. 4. Approve a 2023 Scenery & Home Landscape Grant to Jay and Ellen Kotera for 6304 Tower Avenue. MOTION to approve all four recommendations, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Ledin and carried. 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2.1 Police and Fire Commission (Meeting held July 12, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.2 Tourism Development Commission (Meeting held July 12, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.3 Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board (Meeting held July 19, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.4 Urban Forestry Tree Board (Meeting held July 20, 2023) Report from Councilor Ludwig. 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of miscellaneous licenses. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 10.2 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommending approval of an Amend the Premise application for Hudy’s Bar LLC, located at 2126 E 5th Street, (Agent: Jim Ronning) for Pigs’ Give Vet Run on August 5, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Sweeney and carried. 10.3 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommending approval of an Amend the Premise application for DHL Management, located at 4700 Tower Avenue, (Agent: Daniel Litchke) for a Head of the Lakes Fair from September 15 to 17, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Johnson, was seconded by Councilor Ledin and carried. 10.4 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommending approval of an Amend the Premise application for Jimmy’s Saloon LLC, located at 1812 Iowa Tower Avenue, (Agent: Keith Kern) for a Billings Parks Days from August 4 to 6, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Elm. Councilor Johnson pointed out the correct address for this establishment is 1812 Iowa Avenue. There was no objection to this amendment. MOTION approved as amended. 10.5 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommending approval of an original Class “A” Beer and “Class A” Liquor (Cider Only) license application for SQRL Service Stations, dba SQRL Service Stations Store #718, located at 2104 Tower Avenue (Agent: Dennis Piska) for a period beginning on August 2, 2023 and ending on June 30, 2024. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 10.6 PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JANIGO recommending awarding the Pavement Repair Project Contract for Phase I of N 21st Street to Chippewa Concrete in the amount of $639,820.46. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC Councilor Herrick thanked Chief Alexander and the police department for their work to submit the 2022 Police Department Annual Report Councilor Ludwig extended an invitation to the Oakes Ave Garden Open House & Recipe Swap on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Meeting adjourned at 7:08 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Heidi Blunt, City Clerk Superior, Wisconsin (Aug. 18, 2023) WNAXLP 250376