PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Tuesday, July 18, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Mayor Jim Paine at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Garner Moffat, Jack Sweeney, Brent Fennessey, Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson, Lindsey Graskey - 10 Absent: Also Present: Mayor Paine, City Clerk Blunt, Chief of Staff Scherf Mayor Paine called a brief recess due to technical issues at 6:34 p.m. The meeting was called back into order at 6:36 p.m. 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 What’s New @ the Superior Public Library Sue Heskin, Library Director 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 July 5, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (No meeting to report) 7.2 Public Works Committee (Meeting held July 6, 2023) Report from the Councilor Van Sickle. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve O23-4321, an ordinance introduced by the Public Works Committee amending City Code, Chapter 114 – Utilities, Article II – Sewer Usage, Section 114-62 – User Charges, to decrease the fixed charge from $5.50 to $4.50 and the variable charge from $7.71 to $7.50. 2. Approve the State Municipal Agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the BIL-Carbon Reduction Program funded purchase of LED lighting fixtures to replace existing fixtures on E 2nd Street and Tower Avenue. 3. Approve an amendment to the City of Superior electrical services contract with Benson Electric, extending the contract period through May 31, 2024 and updating unit pricing. 4. Approve waiving the bidding procedure and approve the purchase of a 2023 Cat 262D3 Skid Steer Loader from Fabrick Cat in the amount of $60,587.00. MOTION to approve items 2, 3, & 4, by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. MOTION to approve item 1, by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig. MOTION TO AMEND item 1, by Councilor Van Sickle, to strike out the amount “$5.50” from section (b), subsection (3) and replace with the amount “$4.50”, and to strike out the year “2012” from section (b), subsection (3) and replace with the year “2024” received no objection and was adopted by unanimous consent. MOTION TO AMEND THE MOTION for item 1, by Councilor Moffat, to change the fixed charge to “$5.00” and the variable charge to “$7.60”, received no second and failed. MOTION to adopt ordinance in item 1 as amended was carried by voice vote. 7.3 Finance Committee (No meeting to report) 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (Meeting held July 10, 2023) No report from the Chair. 7.5 Public Safety Committee (No meeting to report) 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (Meeting held July 5, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2.1 Golf Course Committee (Meeting held June 29, 2023) No report from the Chair. 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of miscellaneous licenses. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey and carried. 10.2 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer License for the St. Louis River Alliance (President Andrea Crouse) for “Woodstock Bay Music & River Fair” which will be held at 7 Bennington Road, Lot 20 on August 11, 2023. Clerk Blunt advised this group had recently withdrawn this application and no vote is needed. 10.3 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer & Wine License for the Rotary Club of Superior (President Sue Heskin, 4213 1413 Peabody, Duluth, MN) for “Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival” which will be held at Barker’s Island on August 25 and 26, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 10.4 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer License for the Duluth Superior Area Wargamers (President Tyler Broderius, 1207 Birchwood Drive, Proctor, MN 55810) for “North Star Open” which will be held at 525 Tower Avenue from August 4 through 6, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 10.5 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommending approval of an original “Class B” Liquor and Class “B” Beer alcohol license application for Havanas LLC, dba Havanas, located at 1623 Broadway Avenue (Agent: Jacob Kaufman) for a period beginning on August 1, 2023 and ending on June 30, 2024. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 10.6 PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JANIGO recommends approval of O23-4320, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112 - Traffic Code, Schedule J - Accessible Parking Zones, to add an accessible do not block sidewalk sign at 2512 North 22nd Street. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 10.7 PLANNING, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & PORT DIRECTOR SERCK recommends approval of R23-13654, a resolution introduced by the Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, authorizing the filing of an application with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, for a grant under the Harbor Assistance Program. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 10.8 PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JANIGO recommends declaring a 2015 Falcon Patch Trailer as surplus City property. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 10.9 HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR JANIGO recommends confirmation of Brian Bustrak’s appointment to the Chief Building Inspector position. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC Meeting adjourned at 7:20 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Heidi Blunt, City Clerk Superior, Wisconsin (July 28, 2023) WNAXLP 244665