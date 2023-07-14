PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Tuesday, June 20, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Mayor Jim Paine at 6:32 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Garner Moffat, Jack Sweeney, Brent Fennessey, Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson, Lindsey Graskey - 10 Absent: Also Present: Mayor Paine, City Attorney Prell, City Clerk Blunt, Chief of Staff Scherf 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 Public Hearing to consider non-renewal of the applicants in Part 2 of the 2023-2024 Alcohol Report. Corporate Name a Cameo Investments II, LLC Trade Name Centerfolds Cabaret Address 702 Tower Avenue Outstanding Item(s) Personal Property Taxes, Fire Code Violations Corporate Name b Eddie’s Restaurant Incorporated Trade Name Eddie’s Address 5221 E 4th Street Outstanding Item(s) Personal Property Taxes Corporate Name c Jeffrey Paul Schelin Trade Name Top Hat Tavern Address: 705 Tower Avenue Outstanding Item(s) Personal Property Taxes City Clerk Blunt informed the council that all 3 listed establishments were now back in compliance and recommended approving alcohol license renewal. MOTION by Councilor Fennessey, seconded by Councilor Moffat and carried, to approve alcohol licensing renewals of all three establishments. 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 June 6, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 5.1 CLAIMS referred to the Liability Claims Committee by City Clerk’s Office: Claim No. 23-24, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company a/s/o William Janssen (Received 06/14/2023). 5.2 Finance Director Rhinehart submitting Investment Summary for RBC Wealth Management and Local Government Investment Pool Department of Administration for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2023. 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine 6.2 Approve O23-4318 an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 90 – Parks, Recreation and Forestry, Article IV – Trees and Shrubs, Division I – Generally, Section 90-147 – Urban Forestry Tree Board to remove the residency requirement for board members. MOTION by Councilor Ludwig, was seconded by Councilor Ledin to approve. MOTION TO AMEND by Councilor Ludwig, was seconded by Councilor Elm, to read “…shall consist of adults, 3 of which are citizens of the city”. MOTION TO AMEND by Councilor Moffat to read “…shall consist of adults, at least 3 of which are citizens of the city” received no second and was called as out of order. MOTION TO AMEND THE MOTION by Councilor Sweeney, was seconded by Councilor Van Sickle to read “…shall consist of adults, a majority of which are citizens of the city” was carried by voice vote. MOTION to adopt ordinance as amended was carried by voice vote. 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (No meeting to report) 7.2 Public Works Committee (No meeting to report) 7.3 Finance Committee (Meeting held June 8, 2023) Report from Councilor Sweeney. There was no objection to Councilor Sweeney’s request to allow Finance Director Rhinehart to provide an update to the C. Reiss Terminal Dock Project. 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (No meeting to report) 7.5 Public Safety Committee (No meeting to report) 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (No meeting to report) 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.1.1 Tourism Development Commission (Meeting held June 13, 2023) Report from the Councilor Graskey. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve awarding a marketing and operations support grant to Bong P-38 Fund, Inc., dba Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in an amount not to exceed $983,305 to be distributed over three years. The following members of the public spoke in support of the recommendation: John Gidley, Terry Lundberg, and Mick MacKenzie. MOTION by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Elm to approve. MOTION by Councilor Sweeney, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey to refer back to the Tourism Development Commission failed by roll call vote: Aye – 4 Moffat, Sweeney, Fennessey, Johnson No – 6 Ledin, Van Sickle, Elm, Ludwig, Herrick, Graskey Request by Councilor Fennessey to have member of the public John Gidley answer questions was called as out of order. MOTION to approve was carried via roll call vote: Aye – 8 Ledin, Van Sickle, Moffat, Elm, Ludwig, Herrick, Johnson, Graskey No – 2 Sweeney, Fennessey 8.1.2 Historic Preservation Committee (Meeting held June 14, 2023) Report from the Chair. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve awarding the Princess Theatre Feasibility Study contract to Theater Projects in the amount of $65,000 with an additional optional services package in an amount not to exceed $37,000. MOTION to approve by Councilor Ledin, was seconded by Councilor Graskey, and carried. 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2.1 Culture, Events & Public Art Commission (Meeting held June 8, 2023) No report from the Chair. 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of miscellaneous licenses. MOTION to approve by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Elm, and carried. 10.2 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of Outdoor Alcohol Consumption renewal licenses. MOTION TO AMEND by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig, to: Remove establishment “Bucktales/Shorty’s, 1015 Tower Avenue” as their application was found to include a new site proposal that requires further inspection. MOTION approved as amended. 10.3 PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JANIGO recommends approval of O23-4317, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112 - Traffic Code, Schedule J, Accessible Parking Zones, to remove accessible parking signs from 1716 Cumming Avenue, on both sides. MOTION to approve by Councilor Ludwig, was seconded by Councilor Elm, and carried. 10.4 FINANCE DIRECTOR RHINEHART recommends approval of R23-13651, a resolution introduced by the Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, approving the Harbor Assistance Program (HAP) Grant Anticipation note in the amount of $3,000,000. MOTION to approve by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Graskey, and carried. 10.5 FINANCE DIRECTOR RHINEHART recommends approval of R23-13652, a resolution introduced by the Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, approving the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) Grant Anticipation note in the amount of $8,358,000. MOTION to approve by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Sweeney, and carried. 10.6 PLANNING, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & PORT DIRECTOR SERCK recommends approval of R23-13653, a resolution introduced by the Department of Planning and Development of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, authorizing the submittal of the Community Development Initiative Grant (CDIG) application in connection with the Offwepop LLC Redevelopment Project in the amount not to exceed $250,000. MOTION to approve by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Elm, and carried. 10.7 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of an original Class “B” Beer alcohol license application for E. A. Schultz Enterprises Inc. dba Schultz’s Sports Bar, located at 1307 N 5th Street (Agent: Edward A. Schultz) for a period beginning on July 1, 2023 and ending on June 30, 2024. MOTION to approve by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey, and carried. 10.8 PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JANIGO recommends awarding the North 28th Street Landscaping Project contract to Northern Interstate Construction in the amount of $697,400. MOTION to approve by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig, and carried. 10.9 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of an amendment to the 2023-2024 Alcohol Report of Renewal Applicants. MOTION to approve by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig, and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC Meeting adjourned at 8:35 p.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Respectfully submitted, Heidi Blunt, City Clerk Superior, Wisconsin (July 14, 2023) WNAXLP