PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Wednesday, July 5, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Mayor Jim Paine at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Garner Moffat, Brent Fennessey, Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson, Lindsey Graskey - 9 Absent: Jack Sweeney Also Present: Mayor Paine, City Attorney Prell, City Clerk Blunt, Chief of Staff Scherf 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 Superior Water Light & Power Presentation Luther Kemp, Supervisor, Technical Services Councilor Van Sickle arrived at 6:51 p.m. 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 June 20, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 5.1 CLAIMS referred to the Liability Claims Committee by City Clerk’s Office: Claim No. 23-25, Brandon & Lyn Hoffman (Received 06/19/2023). 5.2 Grant Agreement between the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration Division of the Intergovernmental Relations Wisconsin Coastal Management Program and City of Superior. 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (Meeting held June 19, 2023) Report from the Councilor Ludwig. 7.2 Public Works Committee (No meeting to report) 7.3 Finance Committee (No meeting to report) 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (Meeting held June 19, 2023) No report from the Chair. 7.5 Public Safety Committee (Meeting held June 15, 2023) Report from the Councilor Ledin. RECOMMENDATION: 1. Approve O23-4319, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112 - Traffic Code, Article III - Parking, Schedule F – Limited Time Parking, Section 2 – Twenty-Minute Parking Only, to add two parking spaces on Cumming Avenue in front of 1313 Belknap Street. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Ledin, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (No meeting to report) 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.1.1 Plan Commission (Meeting held June 15, 2023) Report from the Mayor Paine. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve Bluff Buffer Appeal from Jan Lippitt, 18 Saint Albans Road. 2. Approve a Small Business Grant application and development agreement for Polar Tool and Supply (SBGP23-05). 3. Approve a Small Business Grant application and development agreement for AD Financial Planning LLC (SBGP23-07). 4. Approve a Small Business Grant application and development agreement for Superior Bowling Center (SBGP23-08). 5. Approve submission of an Affidavit as to Certain Vacated Streets and Alleys, affirming the legal level vacations of streets and alleys on the property known as Catlin Courts. MOTION to approve all five recommendations by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Moffat and carried. 8.1.2 Communications & Information Technology Committee (Meeting held June 26, 2023) Report from the Chair. RECOMMENDATION: 1. Approve the Downtown Corridor (roughly Belknap Street to 21st Street, and from Tower Avenue to Catlin Avenue) for the first phase of the Connect Superior Fiber Build Project. MOTION to approve by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and passed by roll call vote: Aye – 8 Ledin, Van Sickle, Moffat, Elm, Ludwig, Herrick, Johnson, Graskey No – 1 Fennessey 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2.1 Assessment Board of Review (Meeting held June 8, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.2 Police and Fire Commission (Meeting held June 14, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.3 Urban Tree Forestry Board (Meeting held June 22 8, 2023) Report from the Councilor Ludwig. 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of miscellaneous licenses. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey and carried. 10.2 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer License for the Commemorative Air Force – Lake Superior Squadron (President Bill McMahan, 4967 Dogwood Lane, Hermantown, MN 55811) for “Rock the Ramp” which will be held at 4804 Hammond Avenue on July 28, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 10.3 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommending approval of an Amend the Premise application for JKCG Enterprises, dba Birds Bar, located at 5801 Tower Ave, (Agent: Cory J. Gatske) for South End Days/Birds Bash on July 15, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Ledin, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 10.4 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommending approval of an Amend the Premise application for Flame Nightclub Inc., located at 1612 Tower Ave, (Agent: Rose M. Nelson) for DS Pride Block Party on September 2 & 3, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 10.5 CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a renewal Class “B” Beer alcohol license application for Meyer-Buck Coffee LLC, dba Empire Coffee, located at 1204 Tower Avenue (Agent: Aryana Crandall) for a period beginning on July 6, 2023 and ending on June 30, 2024. (Renewal application received on 06/29/2023). MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC MOTION to adjourn into the Committee of the Whole at 7:40 p.m. by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. Respectfully submitted, Heidi Blunt, City Clerk Superior, Wisconsin (July 14, 2023) WNAXLP 240417