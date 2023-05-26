PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Tuesday, May 16, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Mayor Jim Paine at 6:35 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Garner Moffat, Jack Sweeney, Brent Fennessey, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson (via teleconference), Lindsey Graskey – 8 Absent: Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig Also Present: Mayor Paine, City Attorney Prell, City Clerk Blunt 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 Barker’s Island Marina Presentation Eric Thomas, CEO Sailboat’s Inc. 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 May 2, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 5.1 CLAIMS referred to the Liability Claims Committee by City Clerk’s Office: 1. Claim No. 23-21, Seth & Sarah Honemann (Received 05/02/2023) 2. Claim No. 23-22, Peggy Skylondz (Received 05/04/2023) 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine 6.2 Committee Appointment Recommendations 1. To the MAYOR’S COMMISSION ON COMMUNITIES OF COLOR, appoint Jade Wong for a 3-year term, expiring May 2026. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 6.3 Recommending approval of appointment of Heidi Blunt as City Clerk effective May 17, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Ledin, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (No meeting to report) 7.2 Public Works Committee (Meetings held May 4, 2023 and May 11, 2023) Report from the Councilor Van Sickle. RECOMMENDATIONS from May 4, 2023 Meeting: 1. Approve O23-4313, an ordinance amending Chapter 104, Property Maintenance and Housing Code, Article III, General Requirements, Division 2, Exterior Property, Section 106-253, Sidewalks and Driveways, and Chapter 106, Streets And Sidewalks, Article I, In General, Section 106-10, Removal of Snow and Ice Generally to reduce snow abatement timeline from 48 hours to 24 hours. MOTION to approve by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Ledin, and carried. 2. Approve awarding the 2023 Sidewalk Bids to Duluth Concrete LLC in the amount of $277,701.71. 3. Approve awarding the 2023 Pavement Marking Service to Sir Lines A-Lot in the amount of $101,843.58. 4. Approve awarding the Bardon Ave Pavement Replacement to Monarch Paving Company in the amount of $577,699.15. 5. Approve awarding a contract for landfill daily cover to Udeen Trucking in the amount of $11.85 per ton. MOTION to approve items numbered 2, 3, 4, and 5 by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Graskey, and carried. RECOMMENDATIONS from May 11, 2023 Meeting: 6. Approve an adjustment to the 2023 Wastewater and Stormwater Utility Capital Improvement Project (CIP) priorities. 7. Approve awarding the 23rd Avenue East Sanitary/Storm Reconstruction Project to Northern Interstate Construction, Inc. in the amount of $177,372.59. 8. Approve awarding the Tower Avenue, Belknap Street, and Bong Roundabout Landscape Maintenance contract to Superior Sunrise Holdings, LLC for a one-year contract in a not-to-exceed amount of $50,000.00. Councilor Van Sickle advised bid has been withdrawn, no action taken. 9. Approve awarding the 2023 Asphalt Milling Contract to Sinnott Contracting, LLC at the unit prices of $2.25/SY for full depth milling, $0.85/SY for partial depth milling, and $3.00/SY for detailed milling. MOTION to approve items numbered 6, 7, and 9 by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Graskey, and carried. 7.3 Finance Committee (No meeting to report) 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (Meeting held May 8, 2023) Report from the Councilor Fennessey. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve O23-4312, an ordinance amending Chapter 74 – Licenses, Permits and Business Regulations, Article XII – Short-Term Rentals, Sections 74-301 through 74-308 so as to remove the license requirement for short term rentals. MOTION to approve by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey, and carried. 7.5 Public Safety Committee (No meeting to report) 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (No meeting to report) 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2.1 Golf Course Committee (Meetings held April 3, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.2 Communications & Information Technology Committee (Meetings held May 1, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.3 Mayor’s Commission on Communities of Color (Meetings held May 8, 2023) No report from the Chair. 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 ACTING CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of miscellaneous licenses. MOTION to approve by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey, and carried. 10.2 ACTING CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer License for Duluth Sail and Power Squadron (President Amy Einbu, 271 E Harney Rd, Esko, MN 55733) for “Captains Platter Fishing Contest” which will be held at 1 44th Avenue East on June 10, 2023. MOTION to approve by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Graskey, and carried. 10.3 ACTING CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Wine License for Business Female Friends Duluth (President Ashley Thielke, 5051 Berglund Road, Duluth, MN 55803) for “Marvelous May Business Female Friends Event” which will be held at Superior Waffles, 1412 Tower Avenue on May 30, 2023. MOTION to approve by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Graskey, and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC Dennis Devogel addressed the council to request stop signs be added to the intersection of 11th Street and Hughitt Avenue to increase the safety of pedestrians and children that use the location to wait for the school bus. Meeting adjourned at 7:22 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Heidi Blunt, City Clerk Superior, Wisconsin (May 26, 2023) WNAXLP 226001