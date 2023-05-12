PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Tuesday, May 2, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Mayor Jim Paine at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Garner Moffat, Jack Sweeney, Brent Fennessey, Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson, Lindsey Graskey – 10 Absent: Also Present: Mayor Paine, City Attorney Prell, Acting City Clerk Blunt 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 Humane Society of Douglas County Presentation Lareasha Connors, Executive Director 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 April 18, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 5.1 CLAIMS referred to the Liability Claims Committee by City Clerk’s Office: 1. Claim No. 23-17, Sadie Paradise (Received 04/14/2023) 2. Claim No. 23-18, Brent Seikkula (Received 04/17/2023) 3. Claim No. 23-19, Sandra Craven (Received 04/17/2023) 4. Claim No. 23-20, Ashley Myhre (Received 04/25/2023) 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine 6.2 Committee Appointment Recommendations: 1. To the ASSESSMENT BOARD OF REVIEW, appoint Steven Braman for a 5-year term, expiring May 2028. MOTION to approve by Councilor Fennessey, seconded by Councilor Elm, and carried. 2. To the SUPERIOR BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS, appoint Josh Ross and Natalie Harris, and re-appoint Karen Geegan and Donald Nummi with each of their 3-year terms expiring May 2026. 3. To the COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT ADVISORY BOARD, appoint Martina Tendrup for a 3-year term, expiring May 2026. 4. To the CITY-COUNTY COMMITTEE, appoint Council President Nick Ledin, Council Vice President Lindsey Graskey, and Councilor Jack Sweeney with each of their 1-year terms expiring May 2024. Mayor Paine withdrew the appointment. 5. To the CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION, re-appoint Alan Rock for a 4-year term, expiring May 2027. 6. To the COMMUNICATIONS & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE, re-appoint David Dusek and re-appoint Matt Starry with each of their 3-year terms expiring May 2026. 7. To the LIBRARY BOARD, appoint Mary Johnson-Garay for a 3-year term, expiring May 2026. 8. To the MAYOR’S COMMISSION ON DISABILITIES, re-appoint Rebecca Wilberg, Reggie Leckel, Jill Nyberg, and Katey Perkkio, with each of their 3-year terms expiring May 2026. 9. To the PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, re-appoint Jemal Broussard for a 3-year term, expiring May 2026. 10. To the PLANNING COMMISSION, re-appoint Dave Strom, Dennis Dalbec, and Brian Finstad with each of their 3-year terms expiring May 2026. Mayor Paine withdrew the appointment. 11. To the POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION, appoint Brett Foote for a 5-year term, expiring May 2028. 12. To the REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, appoint Kelly Peterson and re-appoint Ann Porter and Deb Emery with each of their 5-year terms expiring May 2028. 13. To the TOURISM DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, appoint Megan Mcgarvey and re-appoint Pattie Soliday with each of their 1-year terms expiring May 2024. 14. To the URBAN FORESTRY TREE BOARD, appoint Vern “Waase Aanakwad” Northrup and re-appoint Robert Jan Queue and Richard Kaufman with each of their 3-year terms expiring May 2026. MOTION to approve appointments numbered 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 14 by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Herrick, and carried. 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (Meeting held April 17, 2023) Report from Councilor Ludwig. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve request to expand the rank of Police Sergeant by one position to supervise the Lake Superior Forensic Technology (LSFT) and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. MOTION to approve by Councilor Johnson, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig, and carried. 2. Approve O23-4306, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 24, City Employees, Article III, Disciplinary Procedures, to remove Section 42-53 Appeals of Written Reprimand. MOTION to approve by Councilor Ludwig, was seconded by Councilor Van Sickle, and carried. 7.2 Public Works Committee (No meeting to report) 7.3 Finance Committee (Meeting held April 13, 2023) Report from Councilor Elm. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve the 2023 Crime Prevention Fund Budget 2. Approve the 2023 Police Grant Fund Budget 3. Approve the 2023 Fire Department Grant Fund Budget 4. Approve the 2023 Urban Tree Fund Budget 5. Approve the 2023 Boat Ramp Fund Budget 6. Approve the 2023 Hazardous Materials (Haz-Mat) Fund Budget 7. Approve the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Fund Budget 8. Approve the 2023 Affordable Housing Fund Budget 9. Approve the 2023 Fire Department Paycheck Protection Program Fund Budget 10. Approve the 2023 Municipal Forest Fund Budget 11. Approve the 2023 Special Assessment Fund Budget 12. Approve the 2023 Illegal Taxes Fund Budget 13. Approve the 2023 Narcotics Fund Budget 14. Approve the 2023 Self Insured Workers Compensation Fund Budget 15. Approve the 2023 Banked Health Insurance Fund Budget 16. Approve the 2023 Hotel/Motel Tax Trust Fund Budget 17. Approve the 2023 Tourism Commission Fund Budget MOTION to approve all seventeen recommendations, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm, and carried. 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (No meeting to report) 7.5 Public Safety Committee (Meeting held April 20, 2023) Report from Councilor Ledin. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve O23-4310, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 30, Boats, Docks, and Waterways, Section 30-5, City Boat Ramp Use Fees, to prohibit camping. MOTION to approve by Councilor Johnson, was seconded by Councilor Elm, and carried viva voce. 2. Approve O23-4311, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 90, Article II, Specific Recreational Areas, Section 90-21, Loitering in City Parks to include parking lots. MOTION to approve by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Ledin, and carried viva voce. 3. Approve O23-4312, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112, Traffic Code, Section 112-143, Towing Charges, to increase the tow fee rate. MOTION to refer to Public Safety Committee, by Councilor Ledin, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 4. Approve O23-4313, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112, Traffic Code, Section 112-145, Storage Charges, to increase the daily storage fee rate. MOTION to refer to Public Safety Committee, by Councilor Ledin, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (No meeting to report) 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2.1 Culture, Events & Public Art Commission (Meetings held April 5, 2023) Report from Councilor Graskey. 8.2.2 Tourism Development Commission (Meetings held April 18, 2023) Report from Councilor Graskey. 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 ACTING CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer License for Western Lake Superior Trolling Association (Chair Terry VanLandschoot, 2271 E Minnesota Ave, Superior, WI 54880) for “Jaw’s Derby” which will be held from June 1 through 4, 2023. MOTION to approve by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Graskey, and carried. 10.2 PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JANIGO recommends approval of O22-4307, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112 - Traffic Code, Schedule J, Accessible Parking Zones, to add accessible parking signs to 513 Weeks Avenue, on both sides. MOTION to approve by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Elm, and carried. 10.3 PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JANIGO recommends approval of O22-4308, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112 - Traffic Code, Schedule J, Accessible Parking Zones, to add an accessible parking sign to 1528 Ogden Avenue, on one side. MOTION to approve by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig, and carried. 10.4 PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JANIGO recommends approval of O22-4309, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112 - Traffic Code, Schedule J, Accessible Parking Zones, to add accessible parking signs to 2334 Banks Avenue, on both sides. MOTION to approve by Councilor Ludwig, was seconded by Councilor Van Sickle, and carried. 10.5 POLICE CHIEF ALEXANDER recommends waiving the bidding procedures and approval of a contract with Mirrorless Productions, LLC as the service provider for the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Pathways to Hope Video Marketing Campaign. MOTION to approve by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Herrick, and carried. 10.6 HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR JANIGO recommends confirmation to appoint Michael Maruska to the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Superintendent position. MOTION to approve by Councilor Ludwig, was seconded by Councilor Ledin, and carried. 10.7 COUNCIL PRESIDENT LEDIN AND VICE PRESIDENT GRASKEY recommending approval of 2023-2024 Council Appointments. MOTION to approve by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig, and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC Meeting adjourned at 7:25 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Heidi Blunt, Acting City Clerk (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223113