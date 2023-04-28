PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Tuesday, April 18, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Mayor Jim Paine at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Garner Moffat, Brent Fennessey, Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson, Lindsey Graskey – 9 Absent: Jack Sweeney Also Present: Mayor Paine, City Attorney Prell, Acting City Clerk Blunt 2.1 Oath of Office for Newly Elected Officials 2.2 Selection of Council President MOTION by Councilor Elm, seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried unanimously, to elect Councilor Ledin as President. 2.3 Selection of Council Vice President MOTION by Councilor Van Sickle, seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried unanimously, to elect Councilor Graskey as Vice President. 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 PUBLIC HEARING to request comments on the 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). 3.2 Superior Police Department Smart Force Software and Technologies Presentation Nicholas Alexander, Chief of Police 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 April 5, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 5.1 CLAIMS referred to the Liability Claims Committee by City Clerk’s Office: 1. Claim No. 23-16, Kristina Strand (Received 03/31/2023) 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (No meeting to report) 7.2 Public Works Committee (Meeting held April 6, 2023) Report from the Councilor Van Sickle. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve awarding the landfill consultant contract to SEH, Inc. in an amount NTE $55,000.00. 2. Approve awarding the Belknap, Tower, and Roundabout maintenance contract to EasyLiving Services, LLC for an estimated cost of $30,000.00. 3. Approve 2023 Gravel and Sand proposals. 4. Approve 2023 Hot Mix Asphalt proposals. 5. Approve awarding the Girl Scout Point Shore Stabilization contract to Nordic in the amount of $99,070.00. 6. Approve Letter of Intent to investigate potential landfill gas-to-energy project with Vespene Energy, Inc. 7. Approve purchase of Landfill Compactor GPS System from RDO Integrated Controls in the amount of $57,807.50. 8. Approve awarding the Lift Station 3 Improvement Project contract with Northland Constructors in the amount of $2,429,700.00. 9. Approve State Municipal Agreement for STP-Urban funding for the reconstruction of the Marina Drive causeway in 2026. 10. Approve awarding a professional services agreement with AMI Consulting Engineers. MOTION to approve all ten recommendations, by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Ledin and carried. 7.3 Finance Committee (No meeting to report) 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (No meeting to report) 7.5 Public Safety Committee (No meeting to report) 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (No meeting to report) 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 ACTING CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of miscellaneous licenses. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 10.2 ACTING CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer License for Richard I Bong Veteran Historical Center (Chair Terry Lundberg, 305 Harbor View Parkway, Superior, Wisconsin 54880) for “Gotta Be Superior Launch Party” which will be held on April 28, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 10.3 PLANNING, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & PORT DIRECTOR SERCK is recommending approval of R23-13648, a resolution of the Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, authorizing the City’s Consent to the Assignment and Assumption Agreement Regarding a City Lease with Lake Superior Laundry, Inc. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 10.4 PLANNING, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & PORT DIRECTOR SERCK is recommending approval of Land Transfer Agreements with BNSF Railway Company and Wisconsin DNR for the Pickle Pond Remediation Project. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Moffat and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC Councilor Graskey promoted two upcoming events: Culture, Events, and Public Art Commission’s Public Art Forum on Wednesday, April 18th at both 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Gotta Be Superior Launch Party on Friday, April 28th at the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center. Meeting adjourned at 7:23 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Heidi Blunt, Acting City Clerk Superior, Wisconsin (April 28, 2023) WNAXLP 217873