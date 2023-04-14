PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Tuesday, March 21, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Mayor Jim Paine at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Jack Sweeney, Brent Fennessey, Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson, Lindsey Graskey – 9 Absent: N/A Also Present: Mayor Paine, City Attorney Prell, Acting City Clerk Blunt 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Presentation Millie Rounsville, Chief Executive Officer Presentation was rescheduled for the Tuesday, June 20th Common Council Meeting. 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 March 7, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 5.1 CLAIMS referred to the Liability Claims Committee by City Clerk’s Office: 1. Claim No. 23-07, Tylar Lundeen, (Received 03/06/2023) 2. Claim No. 23-08, Beau Johnson, DBA Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Received 03/06/2023) 3. Claim No. 23-09, Angie Arden (Received 03/13/2023) 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (Special meeting held March 8, 2023) No report from the Chair. 7.2 Public Works Committee (Meeting held March 2, 2023) Report from the Councilor Van Sickle. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve Contract Amendment #3 with the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) for Disposal Services at Moccasin Mike Landfill. 2. Approve Right of Entry Agreement with the US Army Corps of Engineers to accept clean dredge material at the landfill for daily cover. 3. Approve Amendment #2 to agreement with WDNR to fund Stormwater Best Management Practice for Pickle Pond Restoration Project. 4. Approve the purchase of a 2023 Falcon Patch Trailer from Laursen Asphalt Repair Equipment in the amount of $51,099.00. MOTION to approve all four recommendations, by Councilor Van Sickle, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 7.3 Finance Committee (Meeting held March 9, 2023) Report from the Councilor Sweeney. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve 2023 Tax Incremental District Budget. 2. Approve Third Amendment to the Management Agreement between the City of Superior and Kemper Sports Management, LLC to provide management services for the Nemadji Golf Course. MOTION to approve both recommendations, by Councilor Sweeney, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey and carried. 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (No meeting to report) 7.5 Public Safety Committee (No meeting to report) 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (No meeting to report) 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2.1 Police and Fire Commission (Meeting held March 9, 2023) No report from the Chair. 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 ACTING CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer License for Commemorative Air Force, Lake Superior Squadron (President Bill McMahan, 4967 Dogwood Lane, Hermantown, MN, 55811), for Superior Airport Open House, which will be held on June 10, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 10.2 ACTING CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer License for The Superior Area Jaycees, Inc. (President Alex Kozitza, 2014 Baxter Avenue, Superior, WI 54880), for the 23rd Annual Gitchee Gumee Brewfest, which will be held on April 1, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 10.3 PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JANIGO is recommending approval of O23-4305, an ordinance introduced by the Common Council of the City of Superior amending City Code Chapter 112 - Traffic Code, Schedule J, Accessible Parking Zones, to add accessible parking signs at 1614 Baxter Avenue (both sides). MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 10.4 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, PLANNING & PORT DIRECTOR SERCK recommending approval of R23-13644, a resolution approving the City of Superior’s 2024-2026 Three Year Harbor Development Statement of Intentions for the Wisconsin Harbor Assistance Program. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 10.5 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, PLANNING & PORT DIRECTOR SERCK recommending approval of R23-13645, a resolution to amend the Project Plan for Tax Incremental District No. 7 to the Plan Commission and appointing city representative to Joint Review Board. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC Luci Mingus spoke about difficulty navigating potholes and spoke in support of City Clerk Camila Ramos. Sharita Turner addressed the councilors in support of City Clerk Camila Ramos. Meeting adjourned at 6:51 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Heidi Blunt, Acting City Clerk Superior, Wisconsin (April 14, 2023) WNAXLP 212921