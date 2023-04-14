PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Wednesday, April 5, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Council President Jenny Van Sickle at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Brent Fennessey, Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson, Lindsey Graskey – 8 Absent: Jack Sweeney Also Present: City Attorney Prell, Acting City Clerk Blunt 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 Nemadji Golf Course Presentation by Kemper Sports Tom Beaudry, General Manager and Head Golf Professional 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 March 21, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 5.1 CLAIMS referred to the Liability Claims Committee by City Clerk’s Office: 1. Claim No. 23-10, Shylo Ultican (Received 03/17/2023) 2. Claim No. 23-11, Sean K. Jensen (Received 03/17/2023) 3. Claim No. 23-12, Jeanna Gagne (Received 03/28/2023) 4. Claim No. 23-13, Richard Forsblad (Received 03/28/2023) 5. Claim No. 23-14, William Janssen (Received 03/28/2023) 6. Claim No. 23-15, Ernest Marquardt (Received 03/30/2023) 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine No report from the Mayor. 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (Meeting held March 20, 2023) Report from the Councilor Ludwig. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve request to increase the Fire Battalion Chief uniform allowance from $350 to $450, effective for 2023. 2. Approve changes to Police Records Clerk/Senior Police Records Clerk position to: a. Update job description to remove references to Senior Police Records Clerk. b. Pay all Police Records Clerks at Grade D, which is currently only paid to Senior Police Records Clerks. 3. Approve increase to Student Worker and Student Intern wages. MOTION to approve all three recommendations, by Councilor Ludwig, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey and carried. 7.2 Public Works Committee (No meeting to report) 7.3 Finance Committee (No meeting to report) 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (No meeting to report) 7.5 Public Safety Committee (No meeting to report) 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (No meeting to report) 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.1.1 Plan Commission (Meetings held March 15, 2023) No report from the Chair. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve a Small Business Grant application and development agreement for Mag’s Auto Service (SBGP23-01). MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 2. Approve a Small Business Grant application and development agreement for Superior Collision (SBGP23-02). MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey and carried. 3. Approve a Small Business Grant application and development agreement for Off We Pop, LLC (SBGP23-03). MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 4. Approve a Small Business Grant application and development agreement for Twin Ports Built, LLC (SBGP23-04). MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 5. Approve Application for Certified Local Government Status with the State of Wisconsin Historical Preservation Office. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Fennessey and carried. 8.1.2 Parks & Recreation Commission (Special meeting held March 16, 2023 and regular meeting held March 23, 2023) No report from the Chair. RECOMMENDATIONS from March 23rd meeting: 1. Approve the 2023 Recreational Grants. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Ledin, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2.1 Historic Preservation Committee (Meetings held February 8, 2023 and March 8, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.2 Culture, Events & Public Art Commission (Meetings held March 1, 2023 and March 28, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.3 Mayor’s Commission on Communities of Color (Meeting held March 13, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.4 Tourism Development Commission (Meeting held March 27, 2023) No report from the Chair. 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 ACTING CITY CLERK BLUNT recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer License for Richard I Bong Veteran Historical Center (Chair Terry Lundberg, 305 Harbor View Parkway, Superior, Wisconsin 54880) for “Warrior Stories” Twin Ports History Festival which will be held on April 1, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Ledin and carried. 10.2 PLANNING, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & PORT DIRECTOR SERCK is recommending approval of O23-4306, an ordinance by the Common Council of the City of Superior amending City Code Chapter 122, Zoning, Article V. Special Uses to add Residential as part of the mixed use M1 districts. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Ledin and carried. 10.3 FINANCE DIRECTOR RHINEHART is recommending approval of R23-13646, a resolution of the Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, authorizing the termination of Tax Incremental District No. 7. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 10.4 FINANCE DIRECTOR RHINEHART is recommending approval of R23-13647, a resolution of the Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, authorizing the termination of Tax Incremental District No. 11. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 10.5 CITY ATTORNEY PRELL is recommending approval of Addendum to Wisconsin Local Government Memorandum of Understanding and Wisconsin State-Local Government Memorandum of Understanding for the Allocation of Opioid Settlement Proceeds as required for participation in the National Opioid Settlement. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC Sharita Turner addressed the councilors in support of Camila Ramos. Meeting adjourned at 7:00 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Heidi Blunt, Acting City Clerk Superior, Wisconsin (April 14, 2023) WNAXLP 212908