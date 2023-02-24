PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCI

PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR COMMON COUNCIL MEETING SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN Tuesday, February 7, 2023 The Regular Meeting of the Common Council was called to order by Mayor Jim Paine at 6:32 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201. 1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 2. ROLL CALL Present: Nick Ledin, Jenny Van Sickle, Jack Sweeney, Brent Fennessey, Tylor Elm, Ruth Ludwig, Mike Herrick, Mark Johnson, Lindsey Graskey – 9 Absent: N/A Also Present: Mayor Paine, City Attorney Prell, City Clerk Ramos 3. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS 3.1 Spartan Manufacturing - An Education That Works by Superior High School Instructors Spike Gralewski and Adam Kuhlman 3.2 Gotta Be Superior Presentation by Swim Creative Staff: Creative Director Patrice Bradley, Brand Strategist David Sadowski, Project Manager Madelyn LaBorde, Copywriter Stephanie Dunaiski, and Website Developer Peter Sahlberg 3.3 Update on Magellan Connect Superior Fiber Project by Magellan Project Executive John Honker Recess from 8:24 pm – 8:30 pm. followed presentations. 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 4.1 January 17, 2023 - Regular Council Meeting MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE TO BE FILED (No action) 5.1 CLAIMS referred to the Liability Claims Committee by City Clerk’s Office: 1. Claim No. 23-02, GEICO Insurance A/S/O Kevin Jones (Received 01/17/2023) 2. Claim No. 23-03, Eric Jensen (Received 01/24/2023) 6. MAYOR’S REPORT 6.1 Report from Mayor Paine 6.2 Committee Appointment Recommendations: 1. To the TOURISM DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, appoint Shannon Olson for a 1-year term, expiring February 2024. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Ledin and carried. 2. To the URBAN FORESTRY TREE BOARD, appoint Jared Ludwig for a 3-year term, expiring February 2026. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. Councilor Ludwig abstained. 3. To the GOLF COURSE COMMITTEE, reappoint Troy Clark, Lindsey Graskey, Barb Hoag, and Bill Anderson, with each of their terms expiring December 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Ledin and carried. Councilor Graskey abstained. 4. To the POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION, appoint Akela Lloyd for a 5-year term, expiring February 2028. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Fennessey, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 5. To the CULTURE, EVENTS, & PUBLIC ART COMMISSION, appoint Paul Robinson for a 3-year term, expiring February 2026. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Ledin and carried. 6. To the CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION, reappoint Steven Marshall for a 4-year term, expiring February 2027. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 7. STANDING COMMITTEE REPORTS 7.1 Human Resources Committee (Meeting held January 23, 2023) Report from Councilor Ludwig. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve request to decrease the current Full-Time Account Clerk position to Part-Time Limited Term Account Clerk (ending NLT 12/31/23) and to hire an additional Full-Time Account Clerk. 2. Approve a 5% wage increase for WPPA Union #27 wage reopener (effective 1/1/2023) and the elimination of Police Officer wage step A. 3. Approve request to reclassify the current Commercial Building Inspector to Assistant Chief Building Inspector. 4. Approve pay grade recommendation and request to fill the new full-time, benefitted Parks, Recreation & Forestry Volunteer, Events, and Program Coordinator position. MOTION to approve all four recommendations, by Councilor Ludwig, was seconded by Councilor Van Sickle and carried. 7.2 Public Works Committee (No meeting to report) 7.3 Finance Committee (Meeting held January 12, 2023; Special Meeting held January 25, 2023) Report from Councilor Sweeney. RECOMMENDATION from January 12, 2023 Meeting: 1. Approve 2023 Grant Application for Douglas County Historical Society in the amount of $10,500.00. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Sweeney, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. Councilor Graskey abstained. RECOMMENDATIONS from January 25, 2023 Special Meeting: 2. Approve the 2023 Wastewater Utility Budget. 3. Approve the 2023 Stormwater Utility Budget. 4. Approve the 2023 Landfill Budget. MOTION to approve all three recommendations, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 7.4 Licenses and Fees Committee (No meeting to report) 7.5 Public Safety Committee (Meeting held January 19, 2023) Report from Councilor Ledin. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve O23-4298, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 22, Animals, Article I, In General, Section 22-3, Owners to exercise proper control of their animals. MOTION to refer to Public Safety Committee, by Councilor Ledin, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 2. Approve O23-4299, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112, Traffic Code, Article VII, Schedule I, Streets Excluded from Calendar Parking, to include Ogden Avenue—from North 29th Street to North 31st Street. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Ledin, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 3. Approve O23-4300, an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 112, Traffic Code, Article III, Parking, Division I, General Parking Restrictions, to add “No parking within 4 feet of the entrance to an alley or private road or driveway.” MOTION to approve, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Johnson and carried. 7.6 Committee of the Whole Meeting (No meeting to report) 8. SPECIAL COMMITTEE REPORTS 8.1 REPORTS WITH RECOMMENDATIONS 8.1.1 Redevelopment Authority (Meeting held January 12, 2023) Report from Mayor Paine. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve R23-13636, a resolution of the City of Superior, Wisconsin Approving the Report of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Superior, Regarding the Purchase Agreement with Chas A. Bernick, Incorporated. 2. Approve R23-13637, a resolution of the City of Superior, Wisconsin Approving a Rail Easement Agreement with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Superior, Wisconsin and C. Reiss Terminals, LLC, in Connection with Property Located in the Winter Street Industrial Park. MOTION to approve both recommendations, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Ledin and carried. 8.1.2 Communications & Information Technology Committee (Meeting held January 30, 2023) Report from Councilor Elm. RECOMMENDATIONS: 1. Approve a 3-year contract with HeyGov, Inc. for paperless licensing and online payments services in the amount of $24,000.00. MOTION to refer to Finance Committee, by Councilor Elm, was seconded by Councilor Herrick and carried. 8.2 REPORTS SANS RECOMMENDATIONS 8.2.1 Tourism Development Commission (Meetings held January 3, 2023 and January 17, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.2 Police and Fire Commission (Meeting held January 11, 2023; Special Meeting held January 25, 2023) No report from the Chair. 8.2.3 Historic Preservation Committee (Meeting held January 18, 2023) No report from the Chair. 9. OLD BUSINESS 10. NEW BUSINESS 10.1 CITY CLERK RAMOS recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Beer and Wine License for Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center (Chair Terry Lundberg, 305 Harbor View Parkway, Superior, Wisconsin 54880), for Escape the Bong V, which will be held from February 9-12, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. 10.2 CITY CLERK RAMOS recommends approval of a Temporary Class “B” Wine License for Friends of the Library (President Maggie Bare, 1530 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880), for Love Your Local Artist, which will be held on February 10, 2023. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Ludwig, was seconded by Councilor Sweeney and carried. 10.3 PLANNING, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & PORT DIRECTOR SERCK is recommending approval of the amended Land Lease and Use Agreement between the City of Superior and the Superior Community Garden Association allowing for the continuation of a community garden on city-owned property located in the vicinity of 2300 Oakes Avenue. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Elm and carried. Councilor Ludwig abstained. 10.4 FINANCE DIRECTOR RHINEHART recommending approval of R23-13638, a resolution introduced by the Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, designating certain banks and investment firms as depositories for the City. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Herrick, was seconded by Councilor Graskey and carried. 10.5 MAYOR PAINE recommending approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Superior and Guido van Helten for the commissioning of a public art project. MOTION to approve, by Councilor Graskey, was seconded by Councilor Ludwig and carried. 11. BUSINESS BY PUBLIC 11.1 Jeff Monaghan praised the leadership for the recent Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa land transfer. He also reminded us that our family’s stories are part of the City of Superior story and that city leaders should be aware of local resources available for their constituents. 11.2 Representing UWS Jackets Vote, Viviane Colletta and Isabella Lyste shared their non-partisan organization’s purpose and encouraged public participation at their upcoming events—a candidate townhall on March 2nd and panels to be held on March 8th and May 3rd. Meeting adjourned at 9:01 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Camila Ramos, City Clerk Superior, Wisconsin (Feb. 24, 2023) WNAXLP 196589