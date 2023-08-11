PROCEEDINGS OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS THURSDAY, JUNE 15, 2023 | 6:00 PM GOVERNMENT CENTER BOARDOOM 201 1316 NORTH 14TH STREET | SUPERIOR, WI 54880 1. CALL MEETING TO ORDER Meeting called to order by Chairman Mark Liebaert. 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Pledge of Allegiance recited. 3. ROLL CALL Roll call taken by County Clerk Kaci Jo Lundgren. There were 16 - Present, 4 – Absent. (District 13 position vacant). Absent – Slay, Glazman, Peterson, Bergman. 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Motion by Pomush, second Jaques, to approve the May 18, 2023, meeting minutes. Motion carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE Four items of correspondence were either received and placed on file or referred to the appropriate committee. 6. PUBLIC COMMENT None. 7. RESOLUTIONS a. #29-23: Resolution Supervisors on Land Conservation and Administration Committees recommending amendment to Environmental Reserve Fund Policy. Motion by Jaques, second Hendrickson, to adopt. Motion carried. b. #30-23: Resolution by Administration Committee recommending budgetary transfers. Motion by Baker, second Pomush, to adopt. Roll call vote taken and passed with 16 – Yes, 0 – No, 4 – Absent. Absent – Slay, Glazman, Peterson, Bergman. (District 13 vacant) c. #31-23: Resolution by Administration and Executive Committees recommending approval of 2023 capital projects. Motion by Baker, second Lear, to adopt. Motion by Liebaert, second Hendrickson, to amend resolution to reflect change of Land Services Truck Replacement to the amount of $40,000 with additional $8,000 from the discretionary account. Motion carried. Roll call vote taken on resolution as amended and passed with 16 – Yes, 0 – No, 4 – Absent. Absent – Slay, Glazman, Peterson, Bergman. (District 13 vacant) d. #32-23: Resolution by Executive Committee recommending amendments to Rules of Procedure, Rules #5 and #39. Motion by Baker, second Skowlund, to adopt. Motion carried. e. #33-23: Resolution by Executive Committee recommending amendments to County Board Policies and Procedures Manual. Motion by Pomush, second Hendrickson, to adopt. Motion carried. f. #34-23: Resolution by Land and Development Committee recommending resolution authorizing issuance of tax deeds. Motion by Moen, second Jaques, to adopt. Motion carried. g. #35-23: Resolution by Supervisors on Land Conservation and Zoning Committees recommending resolution regarding foreign ownership of farmland. Motion by Hendrickson, second Fennessey, to adopt. Motion carried. h. #36-23: Resolution by Supervisors on Land Conservation and Zoning Committees recommending approval of “An Aquatic Invasive Species Focused Aquatic Plant Management Plan Bois Brule River Douglas County, Wisconsin.” Motion by Borgeson, second Hendrickson, to adopt. Motion carried. 8. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR REPORT Written report reviewed. 9. COUNTY BOARD CHAIR REPORT Liebaert reported on various county activity. Motion by Hendrickson, second Baker, to allow scheduling of special county board meeting, if necessary, to review bids on Country Acres North and South Trailer Parks in the Town of Parkland. Motion carried. 10. APPOINTMENTS a. By County Board Chair 1. 13th District County Board Supervisor: Lee Sandok Baker Motion by Lear, second Bong, to approve appointment of 13th District County Board Supervisor. Motion carried. Lee Sandok Baker gave brief introduction. Motion by Hendrickson, second Jaques, to approve the following appointments: Community Services Program: Wendy Bong (replacing Michael Raunio); County-City Committee: Mary Lou Bergman, Scott Luostari (replacing Michael Raunio, Keith Allen); Employee Relations: Amanda Johnson (replacing Carol Jones); Energy Committee: Randy Skowlund (replacing Michael Raunio); Extension, Education & Recycling: Kelly Peterson (replacing Michael Raunio); Gandy Dancer Trail Commission: Kelly Peterson (replacing Keith Allen); Land and Development Committee: Charlie Glazman (replacing Keith Allen); Land Information Council: Amy Tyson (replacing Carol Jones); Non-Profit Funding Policy Work Group: Lee Sandok Baker (replacing Keith Allen); Revolving Loan Fund Board of Directors: Amy Tyson (replacing Carol Jones); Tri-County Recreation Corridor Commission: Lee Sandok Baker (replacing Keith Allen); and Wisconsin Point Area Management Plan: Lee Sandok Baker (replacing Keith Allen). Motion carried. b. By County Administrator Motion by Pomush, second Lear, to approve the following appointments: Board of Adjustment: Bob Martin, Sam Jones, Scott Sorenson (alternate) (three-year term expiring June 30, 2026); Human Resources Director: Natasha Schmid; and Veterans Commission: Bill Fennessey. Motion carried. 11. COMMITTEE REPORTS Hendrickson – Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve; Jaques – Administration, Land & Development. 12. YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE REPORT Moen reported on Superior High School activities; Kyle reported on Northwestern High School activities. 13. APPROVAL OF BILLS AND CLAIMS Motion by Jaques, second Luostari, to approve. Motion carried. 14. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS None. 15. ADJOURNMENT Motion by Pomush, second Luostari, to adjourn. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 6:37 p.m. Next regularly scheduled meeting – August 17, 2023. Submitted by, Kaci Jo Lundgren, Douglas County Clerk (Aug. 11, 2023) WNAXLP 239483