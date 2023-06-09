PROCEEDINGS OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023 | 6:00 PM | GOVERNMENT CENTER BOARDOOM 201 1316 NORTH 14TH STREET | SUPERIOR, WI 54880 1. CALL MEETING TO ORDER Meeting called to order by Chairman Mark Liebaert. 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Pledge of Allegiance recited. 3. ROLL CALL Roll call taken by County Clerk Kaci Jo Lundgren. There were 18 - Present, 1 - Absent. (Districts 8 and 13 positions vacant). Absent – Slay. 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Motion by Pomush, second Baker, to approve the April 20, 2023, meeting minutes. Motion carried. 5. CORRESPONDENCE Six items of correspondence were either received and placed on file or referred to the appropriate committee. 6. PRESENTATIONS Recognition of Service presented to Carol Jones for her 19 years with Douglas County, 8 as Treasurer. 7. PUBLIC COMMENT None. 8. ORDINANCES a. Amendment to Ordinance 8.0, Zoning Ordinance, presented by the Zoning Committee. Motion by Bergman, second Fennessey, to adopt. Motion carried. 9.RESOLUTIONS a. #26-23: Resolution by Public Safety Committee requesting the State of Wisconsin to review and revise the compensation rate for State Public Defenders. Motion by Pomush, second Lear, to adopt. Motion carried. b. #27-23: Resolution by Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and Supervisor Jaques recommending increase of seasonal worker starting wage salary. Motion by Jaques, second Pomush, to adopt. Motion carried. c. #28-23: Resolution by Supervisor Jaques designating banking depositories. Motion by Jaques, second Lear, to adopt. Glazman abstained. Motion carried. 10. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR REPORT Written report reviewed. 11. COUNTY BOARD CHAIR REPORT Liebaert reported on various county activity. 12. APPOINTMENTS a. By County Board Chair Motion by Hendrickson, second Bergman, to approve the following appointments: Land & Development – Chair: Joseph Moen; Land & Development – Vice Chair: Scott Luostari; Local Emergency Planning Committee: Joe Holmstrom, Canadian National; Local Emergency Planning Committee: Mitch Wilkinson, Essentia (replacing Laynie Martineau); 8th District County Board Supervisor: Randy Skowlund; Douglas County Treasurer: Amy Tyson (effective June 10th, 2023, upon retirement of Carol Jones); The Development Association, Inc. Board: Bill Fennessey (replacing Keith Allen); Metro-Interstate Commission: Randy Skowlund (replacing Bill Fennessey); and Northwest Regional Broadband Committee: Jim Paine. Motion carried. b. By County Administrator Motion by Baker, second Pomush, to approve the following appointment: Health and Human Services Board: Randy Skowlund. Motion carried. Randy Skowlund gave brief introduction. 13. COMMITTEE REPORTS Baker – Transportation & Infrastructure; Hendrickson – Extension, Education and Recycling Committee; Jaques – Health & Human Services; Bergman – Zoning. 14. YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE REPORT Kyle reported on Northwestern High School activities; Moen reported on Superior High School activities. 15. APPROVAL OF BILLS AND CLAIMS Motion by Hendrickson, second Glazman, to approve. Motion carried. 16. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS None. 17. ADJOURNMENT Motion by Pomush, second Baker, to adjourn. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 6:47 p.m. Next regularly scheduled meeting – June 15, 2023. Submitted by, Kaci Jo Lundgren, Douglas County Clerk (June 9, 2023) WNAXLP 227750