PROCEEDINGS OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2023 | 6:00 PM | GOVERNMENT CENTER BOARDOOM 201 1316 NORTH 14TH STREET | SUPERIOR, WI 54880 1. CALL MEETING TO ORDER Meeting called to order by Chairman Mark Liebaert. 2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Pledge of Allegiance recited. 3. ROLL CALL Roll call taken by County Clerk Kaci Jo Lundgren. There were 14 - Present, 6 - Absent. (District 8 position is vacant). Absent – Staupe, Slay, Moen, Glazman, Hendrickson, Borgeson (remote). 4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Motion by Allen, second Pomush, to approve the March 16, 2023, meeting minutes. Motion carried. 5. OATH OF OFFICE Oath of office administered to Kathryn Kyle, Youth Representative, by Kaci Jo Lundgren, County Clerk. Kyle spoke regarding her background and future goals. 6. CORRESPONDENCE Ten items of correspondence were either received and placed on file or referred to the appropriate committee. 7. PRESENTATIONS Employee of the Quarter presented to Cindy Warbalow; Warbalow recognized for her exceptional work ethic throughout her career with Douglas County in the Clerk of Courts and District Attorney’s offices. Recognition of Service presented to Michael Raunio and Keith Allen for their efforts as County Board Supervisors. 8. PUBLIC COMMENT Sheriff Matt Izzard spoke opposing Resolution #24-23 Jail Feasibility Study. 9. ORDINANCES a. Amendment to Ordinance 8.0, Zoning Ordinance, presented by the Zoning Committee. Motion by Bergman, second Fennessey, to adopt. Motion carried. b. Amendment to Ordinance 7.2, Land Recreation Ordinance, presented by the Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee. Motion by Long, second Baker, to adopt. Motion carried. 10. RESOLUTIONS a #16-23: Resolution by the Land and Development Committee recommending land sales. Motion by Allen, second Jaques, to adopt. Motion carried. b. #17-23: Resolution by Land and Development and Forest, Parks and Recreation Committees recommending county forest entry of county owned lands. Motion by Allen, second Luostari, to adopt. Motion carried. c. #18-23: Resolution by the Land and Development Committee recommending ownership acceptance of parcel in the Town of Wascott from James Serl Ritchie Estate. Motion by Allen, second Bergman, to adopt. d. #19-23: Resolution by the Administration Committee recommending year-end 2022 carry-overs and reserves. Motion by Pomush, second Jaques, to adopt. Roll call vote taken and passed with 14 – Yes, 0 – No, 6 – Absent. Absent – Staupe, Slay, Moen, Glazman, Hendrickson, Borgeson. e. #20-23: Resolution by the Administration Committee recommending budgetary transfers. Motion by Jaques, second Lear, to adopt. Roll call vote taken and passed with 14 – Yes, 0 – No, 6 – Absent. Absent – Staupe, Slay, Moen, Glazman, Hendrickson, Borgeson. f. #21-23: Resolution by the Administration Committee recommending change of Human Resources Manager position to Human Resources Director. Motion by Jaques, second Peterson, to adopt. Motion carried. g. #22-23: Resolution by the Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee recommending Black River Forest Land Conservation Project. Motion by Baker, second Bergman, to adopt. Motion carried. h. #23-23: Resolution by Supervisors on the Land Conservation and Zoning Committees recommending per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances testing for biosolids. Motion by Luostari, second Leino, to adopt. Motion carried. i. #24-23: Resolution by Public Safety Committee recommending feasibility study of current jail utilizing contingency funds. Motion by Pomush, second Lear, to adopt. Roll call vote taken and passed with 13 – Yes, 1 – No, 6 – Absent. Absent – Staupe, Slay, Moen, Glazman, Hendrickson, Borgeson. j. #25-23: Resolution by Supervisor Liebaert recommending amendment to Resolution #43-22 (Withdrawal and Sale of County Forest Land). Motion by Bergman, second Allen, to adopt. Motion carried. 11. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR REPORT Written report reviewed. 12. COUNTY BOARD CHAIR REPORT Liebaert reported on various county activity. 13. APPOINTMENTS a. By County Board Chair Motion by Baker, second Pomush, to approve the following appointments: 1. Douglas County Revolving Loan Fund Board of Directors – Development Association President: Paul Holt (replacing Tom Fennessey), and 2. Douglas County Revolving Loan Fund Advisory Board – Development Association President: Paul Holt (replacing Tom Fennessey). Motion carried. 14. COMMITTEE REPORTS Bong – Extension, Education and Recycling Committee. 15. YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE REPORT Kyle reported on Northwestern High School activities; Moen reported on Superior High School activities. 16. APPROVAL OF BILLS AND CLAIMS Motion by Jaques, second Peterson, to approve. Motion carried. 17. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS None. 18. ADJOURNMENT Motion by Allen, second Pomush, to adjourn. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 6:42 p.m. Next regularly scheduled meeting – May 18, 2023. Submitted by, Kaci Jo Lundgren, Douglas County Clerk (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223119