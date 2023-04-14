PROCEEDINGS OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS Thursday, March 16, 2023, 6:00 p.m., Board Room, Second Floor, Government Center 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin Meeting called to order by Chairman Mark Liebaert. Pledge of Allegiance recited. Roll call taken by County Clerk Kaci Jo Lundgren. There were 16 Present, 5 Absent. Absent – Baker, Raunio, Ryan, Hendrickson (remote), Borgeson (remote). Motion by Pomush, second Peterson, to approve the January 19, 2023, meeting minutes. Motion carried. Oath of office administered to Chloe Moen, Youth Representative, by Kaci Jo Lundgren, County Clerk. Moen spoke regarding her background and future goals. Kathryn Kyle absent. CORRESPONDENCE Four items of correspondence were either received and placed on file or referred to the appropriate committee. PUBLIC COMMENT None. ORDINANCES Amendment to Ordinance 8.0, Zoning Ordinance, presented by the Zoning Committee. Motion by Bergman, second Fennessey, to adopt. Motion carried. RESOLUTIONS #9-23: Resolution by the Land and Development Committee recommending land sales. Motion by Allen, second Jaques, to adopt. Motion carried. #10-23: Resolution by the Administration and Forest, Parks and Recreation Committees recommending fee schedule amendment. Motion by Pomush, second Moen, to adopt. Motion carried. #11-23: Resolution by the Administration Committee recommending year-end 2022 carry-overs and reserves. Motion by Jaques, second Bergman, to adopt. Roll call vote taken and passed with 16 – Yes, 0 – No, 5 – Absent. Absent – Baker, Raunio, Ryan, Hendrickson, Borgeson. #12-23: Resolution by the Administration Committee recommending budgetary transfers. Motion by Lear, second Bergman, to adopt. Roll call vote taken and passed with 16 – Yes, 0 – No, 5 – Absent. Absent – Baker, Raunio, Ryan, Hendrickson, Borgeson. #13-23: Resolution by the Administration Committee recommending amendment to Personnel Policies, Section V, Workplace Policies, Reimbursement for Expenses. Motion by Pomush, second Slay, to adopt. Motion carried. #14-23: Resolution by the Administration Committee authorizing Douglas County to enter into settlement agreements regarding opioid litigation. Motion by Jaques, second Luostari, to adopt. Carolyn Pierce provided brief overview. Motion carried. #15-23: Resolution by the Administration Committee recommending adoption of privacy policy. Motion by Jaques, second Bergman, to adopt. Motion carried. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR REPORT: Written report reviewed. COUNTY BOARD CHAIR REPORT: Liebaert reported on various county activity. APPOINTMENTS: Motion by Lear, second Peterson, to approve the following appointments: By County Board Chair: Emergency Fire Warden Organization List – 2023: Raquel Stockey (Four Corners Gas Station); Dan Flaherty (Solon Springs Mercantile); Jon Harris (Douglas County Forestry Office); Katrina Copeland (Stop-a-Sec). Local Emergency Planning Committee: Camron Vollbrecht (replacing Scott Gordon); Matt Izzard (replacing Tom Dalbec); Jeff Savage (replacing Rich Staupe) and By County Administrator: Health and Human Services Board: Amida Gallito (three-year term ending April 2026). Motion carried. COMMITTEE REPORTS: Hendrickson – Extension, Education and Recycling Committee; Jaques – Health and Human Services Board and Administration Committee. APPROVAL OF BILLS AND CLAIMS: Motion by Jaques, second Leino, to approve. Motion carried. ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Pomush, second Fennessey, to adjourn. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 6:38 p.m. Next regularly scheduled meeting – April 20, 2023. Submitted by, Kaci Jo Lundgren, Douglas County Clerk (April 14, 2023) WNAXLP 212609