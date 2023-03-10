PROCEEDINGS OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS Thursday, January 19, 2023, 6:00 p.m., Board Room, Second Floor, Government Center 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin Meeting called to order by Chairman Mark Liebaert. Pledge of Allegiance recited. Roll call taken by County Clerk Susan Sandvick. There were 18 Present, 3 Absent. Absent – Borgeson, Hendrickson (remote), Ryan. Motion by Pomush, second Allen, to approve the December 15, 2022, meeting minutes. Motion carried. PRESENTATIONS Connie Morehouse, Social Worker, Health & Human Services, presented with Employee of the 4th Quarter Award; supervisor Dave Longsdorf accepted on her behalf. Susan T. Sandvick, Douglas County Clerk, recognized for her 38 years of service and presented with plaque. County Board Chair, County Board Supervisors, and Mayor Jim Paine spoke in appreciation of her talents and efforts and congratulated her on retirement. PUBLIC COMMENT None. ORDINANCES Amendment to Ordinance 8.0, Zoning Ordinance, presented by the Zoning Committee. Motion by Bergman, second Luostari, to adopt. Staupe abstained. Motion carried. RESOLUTIONS #1-23: Resolution by the Land and Development Committee recommending amendments to Land and Development Committee Policies and Procedures. Motion by Allen, second Jaques, to adopt. Motion carried. #2-23: Resolution by Supervisors on the Land Conservation Committee and Zoning Committee recommending authorization of agent for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Surface Water Grants. Motion by Bergman, second Slay, to adopt. Motion carried. #3-23: Resolution by the Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee recommending participation in 2023 WDNR grant programs. Motion by Baker, second Moen, to adopt. Motion carried. #4-23: Resolution by the Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee adopting 2023 Annual Work Plan. Motion by Baker, second Bergman, to adopt. Motion carried. #5-23: Resolution by the Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee recommending approval of land purchase for county forest. Motion by Baker, second Moen, to adopt. Motion carried. #6-23: Resolution by the Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee recommending withdrawal and conveyance of county forest land owned in the Towns of Solon Springs and Gordon and entry of county owned land into Wisconsin County Forest Law in the Town of Summit. Motion by Bergman, second Baker, to adopt. Motion carried. #7-23: Resolution by Supervisor Jaques and Supervisors on the Health and Human Services Board recommending increase in respite care rates. Motion by Jaques, second Peterson, to adopt. Motion carried. #8-23: Resolution by Supervisor Jaques and Supervisors on the Health and Human Services Board recommending amendment of Foster Care Placement and Change of Placement Procedure, including establishment of $50 emergency placement payment. Motion by Peterson, second Raunio, to adopt. Motion carried. COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR REPORT: Written report reviewed. COUNTY BOARD CHAIR REPORT: Liebaert reported on various county activity. APPOINTMENTS Motion by Pomush, second Slay, to approve the following appointments: By County Board Chair: Courtney Dietsche – Northern Waters Library Services Board; Mark E. Liebaert – Wisconsin Counties Utility Tax Association; Kaci Lundgren – Nonprofit Funding Policy Work Group (replacing Sue Sandvick); Ashley Vande Voort, Carissa Skifstad, Catherine Schmisek, Kate Reitzel – Employee Relations Committee (replacing Brian DeMar, Holly Mortenson, Emily Tribby, Heidi Meyer). Motion carried. COMMITTEE REPORTS: Hendrickson – Extension, Education and Recycling; Lear – Public Safety. APPROVAL OF BILLS AND CLAIMS: Motion by Allen, second Jaques, to approve. Motion carried. ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Pomush, second Allen, to adjourn. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 6:42 p.m. Next regularly scheduled meeting – March 16, 2023. Submitted by, Kaci Jo Lundgren, Douglas County Clerk (March 10, 2023) WNAXLP 171789