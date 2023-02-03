Princess Theatre Feasibility Study Reque

Princess Theatre Feasibility Study Request for Proposal (RFP) City of Superior, Wisconsin Professional Services for Responses will be received by the City of Superior, Attn: Contract Analyst, at 1316 North 14th Street, 2nd floor, Superior, WI 54880 or electronically to darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us. Responses will be evaluated by City staff. Proposals Due: Proposal Due Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM Project: The City of Superior, Wisconsin is requesting proposals from qualified firms to conduct a market and financial feasibility study to determine the current and potential future demand for Princess Theatre, 1312 Tower Avenue, Superior, Wisconsin. Study to be completed by June 30, 2023. All proposals must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Consultant/Firm. Specifications may be obtained through the Internet at DemandStar.com. Proposal requirements may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 2nd Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us). The City of Superior encourages the participation of minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive irregularities, or to accept such proposals, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Jason Serck Planning & Port Director (Jan 27; Feb 3, 2023) WNAXLP 173942