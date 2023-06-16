PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT ON June 29, 2023 beginning on or about 11:00 AM. Itasca Mini Storage/Lakeside Terrace Park, by its authorized agents will, at public auction, sell as single parcel the contents of the Storage Unit Number N115 Located at 100 50th Avenue East, Superior, Wisconsin 54880. Brief General Description of items to be sold Jack, punching bags, bike, chairs. All contents within the unit including but not limited to Name of Lessee: Phil Homere Questions or Lessee Redemption Inquiries can be directed to Georgene Lamoreaux at 715-398-6236 4938 Bay Drive Superior, WI 54880 (June 16 & 25, 2023) WNAXLP 233562