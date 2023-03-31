Pavement Marking Services 2023 The City of Superior Public Works Department is requesting bids from qualified firms to provide Pavement Marking Services on City of Superior streets and roadways. Sealed Bids are to be delivered to: City of Superior ATTN: Contract Analyst 1316 N. 14th Street, Suite #200 Superior, WI 54880 Submissions are due by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Submissions received after this date may not be considered. All submissions must be prepared on the forms provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at DemandStar.com, Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.com), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com), LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com) and the Northwest Regional Builders Exchange (nwrbx.com). Bid documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us). Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its Bid, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such Bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo, Director Public Works Department (March 31; April 7, 2023) WNAXLP #ADid#