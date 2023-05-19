Our File #W107522 STATE OF WISCONSIN CIR

Our File #W107522 STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA Plaintiff, vs. MORGAN JOHNSON Defendant. Case No. 23CV000050 AMENDED SUMMONS THE STATE OF WISCONSIN TO: MORGAN JOHNSON 6049 S TERRY RD SUPERIOR WI 54880 You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is also served on you, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within Forty (40) days after May 19, 2023, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the Complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is: CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY, 1313 BELKNAP ST, SUPERIOR WI 54880 and the Kohn Law Firm, Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is 735 N. Water St., Suite 1300, Milwaukee, WI 53202. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If no Complaint accompanies this Summons you must respond within the said 40 day period with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint by mailing or delivering said written demand to the court and to the Plaintiff’s attorneys at their respective addresses listed above. If you do not provide a proper answer to the Complaint or provide a written demand for said complaint within the 40 day period, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated at Milwaukee, Wisconsin May 15, 2023. KOHN LAW FIRM S.C. ELECTRONICALLY SIGNED BY: /S/JASON D. HERMERSMANN JASON D. HERMERSMANN State Bar No. 1049948 Attorney for Plaintiff (May 19 & 26; June 2, 2023) WNAXLP 224979