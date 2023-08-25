ORDINANCE #O23-4322 AN ORDINANCE INTRODU

ORDINANCE #O23-4322 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE AMENDING THE CITY CODE, CHAPTER 112, TRAFFIC CODE, ARTICLE VII, SCHEDULE O, SPEED LIMITS TO REDUCE THE CURRENT SPEED LIMIT ON STINSON AVENUE FROM BAXTER AVENUE TO HAMMOND AVENUE FROM 35 TO 25 MPH. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. City Code Chapter 112, Traffic Code, Schedule O, Speed Limits, Article is hereby amended as follows: 35 Miles Per Hour (7) Stinson Avenue - between Hill Avenue and North 56th Street Baxter Avenue. SECTION 2. Signs. The Department of Public Works is hereby authorized and directed to erect official traffic signs. SECTION 3. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 4. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 5. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Passed and adopted this 15th day of August, 2023. Approved this 15th day of August, 2023. (Aug. 25, 2023) WNAXLP 251791