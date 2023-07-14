ORDINANCE # O23-4319 AN ORDINANCE INTROD

ORDINANCE # O23-4319 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE AMENDING THE CITY CODE, CHAPTER 112 - TRAFFIC CODE, ARTICLE III - PARKING, SCHEDULE F – LIMITED TIME PARKING, SECTION 2 – TWENTY-MINUTE PARKING ONLY. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Schedule F, Limited Time Parking of City Code Chapter 112, Traffic Code, is hereby amended as follows: “SECTION 2.” - TWENTY-MINUTE PARKING ONLY. (Sec. 112-53(2)) Any vehicle remained parked in any such parking space beyond the parking time limit as fixed by City of Superior Traffic Code shall be considered parked overtime and illegally. Add the following: Cumming Avenue Two northernmost diagonal parking spaces on the west side of Cumming Avenue in front of 1313 Belknap Street as posted SECTION 2. All ordinance and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Passed and adopted this 5th day of July 2023. Approved this 5th day of July 2023. (July 14, 2023) WNAXLP 240409