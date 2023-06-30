ORDINANCE #O23-4318 ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUPERIOR AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 90 – PARKS, RECREATION AND FORESTRY, ARTICLE IV – TREES AND SHRUBS, DIVISION I – GENERALLY, SECTION 90-147 – URBAN FORESTRY TREE BOARD. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Section 90-147, Urban forestry tree board of the City Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows: Sec. 90-147. Urban forestry tree board. (a )Composition. The urban forestry tree board is created. The urban forestry tree board shall consist of six adults, a majority of which are six resident citizens of the city appointed by the mayor, subject to confirmation by the common council and one city councilor appointed by the council president. (b) Terms. The terms of the six citizen appointees to the urban forestry tree board shall be for three years and the city councilor term shall be for one year or as determined by the council president. (c) Duties. The urban forestry tree board shall have advisory powers only. The urban forestry tree board shall advise the common council on matters of the urban forestry program. The urban forestry program shall include planning for planting, maintenance and removal of trees located in city boulevards and public areas and educating citizens about the city’s tree resource. The board shall make such recommendations to the council as it deems proper. The urban forestry tree board shall meet with the common council as necessary. (d) Removal for cause. Members of the urban forestry tree board may be removed for cause by majority vote of the common council. Cause shall include, but not be limited to, conflict of interest, failure to attend meetings or failure to fulfill the duties of the position. (Ord. No. O17-4024, § 1, 8-15-2017) Cross reference(s)—Boards and commissions, § 2-300 et seq.; planning, zoning and development, ch. 98. SECTION 2. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid, unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence or clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Passed and adopted this 20th day of June, 2023. Approved this 20th day of June, 2023. (June 30, 2023) WNAXLP 236830