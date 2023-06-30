ORDINANCE #O23-4317 AN ORDINANCE INTRODU

ORDINANCE #O23-4317 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT OF THE CITY OF SUPERIOR AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 112 - TRAFFIC CODE, SCHEDULE J, ACCESSIBLE PARKING ZONES The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Schedule J Accessible Parking Zones of City Code Chapter 112 - Traffic Code, is hereby amended by removing the following: Accessible Parking sign at: 1716 Cumming Avenue (both sides) for Michael Walman SECTION 2. Signs. The Department of Public Works is hereby authorized and directed to remove official traffic signs. SECTION 3. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 4. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 5. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Passed and adopted this 20th day of June, 2023 Approved this 20th day of June, 2023 (June 30, 2023) WNAXLP 236838