ORDINANCE #O23-4316 ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUPERIOR AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 98, PLANNING, ZONING AND DEVELOPMENT, ARTICLE I, IN GENERAL, SECTION 98-2, PLAN COMMISSION ESTABLISHED; COMPOSITION. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Section 98-2, Plan commission established; composition of the City Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows: Sec. 98-2. - Plan commission established; composition. A city plan commission is established which shall consist of seven members. All members of the commission shall be appointed by the mayor, who shall also choose the presiding officer. The mayor may appoint himself or herself to the commission and may appoint other city elected or appointed officials; provided, however that the commission shall have up to three city councilors, recommended by the council president, who may also recommend himself/herself, and always have at least three citizen members who are not city officials. Citizen members shall be persons of recognized experience and qualifications and to the highest extent practicable, a known interest in planning and historic preservation. Committee members will be subject to confirmation by the common council. Of the initial citizen members appointed, one shall serve a term of one year; two shall serve terms of two years; and one shall serve a term of three years. Thereafter, The term for each citizen member shall be three years. Councilor members and other appointed officials of the commission will be recommended at each new reorganization of the council and may serve multiple one year terms. SECTION 2. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid, unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence or clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 6th day of June, 2023. (June 16, 2023) WNAXLP 233587