ORDINANCE #O23-4315 ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 112, TRAFFIC CODE, SECTION 112-145, STORAGE CHARGES. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Section 112-145, Towing Charges of the City Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows: Sec. 112-145 Storing Charges. Whenever a vehicle is stored after being towed, the operator or owner of the vehicle shall pay the following fees: (1) For all vehicles, not more than $32.50, plus applicable sales tax, per each 24-hour period during which the vehicle remains in storage; (2) If any article of this chapter limits the period of time during which storage charges may accrue, the towing operator shall not attempt to collect storage fees in excess of the fees permitted. For purposes of this section, the 24-hour period begins when the vehicle is unloaded and received at the storage facility. Thus, if a vehicle under subsection (a) is unloaded at 11:45 p.m. and picked up by the owner at 12:45 a.m., the storage fee is $32.50 plus sales tax. SECTION 2. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid, unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence or clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 6th day of June, 2023. (June 16, 2023) WNAXLP 233584