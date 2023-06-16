ORDINANCE #O23-4314 ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 112, TRAFFIC CODE, SECTION 112-143, TOWING CHARGES. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Section 112-143, Towing Charges of the City Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows: Sec. 112-143 Towing charges. A tow operator who tows a vehicle shall be entitled to collect from the operator or owner of the vehicle towed, and the owner or operator of the vehicle towed shall pay to the tow operator, the following fees: (1) For vehicles with gross weight of 8,000 pounds or less, not more than $127.00 plus applicable sales tax; (2) For vehicles with a gross weight of more than 8,000 pounds, not more than $137.00 plus applicable sales tax; (3) No fee may be charged if the vehicle owner or operator returns to take possession of the vehicle before it has been completely loaded and moved by the towing operator. SECTION 2. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid, unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence or clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 6th day of June, 2023. (June 16, 2023) WNAXLP 233575