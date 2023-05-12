ORDINANCE #O23-4311 ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 90, ARTICLE II, SPECIFIC RECREATIONAL AREAS, SECTION 90-21, LOITERING IN CITY PARKS The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Section 90-21, Loitering in city parks of the City Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows: Except for the Superior Skate Park, which shall close at 10:00 p.m., no person, besides authorized employees of the city parks, recreation and forestry department or the police department shall stand, sit, loiter in or occupy any city park area including parking lots between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. This section shall not apply in the following areas: (1) Club house and parking area for Nemadji Municipal Golf Course. (2) Wisconsin Point. SECTION 2. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3 .If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid, unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence or clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 2nd day of May, 2023. (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223132