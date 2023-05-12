ORDINANCE #O23-4310 ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 30, BOATS, DOCKS, AND WATERWAYS, SECTION 30-5, CITY BOAT RAMP USE FEES The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Section 30-5, City Boat Ramp Use Fees of the City Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows: (a) No person shall use the following city boat ramp facilities without paying the applicable fee and such other landing charges as designated and posted with appropriate notices: (1) Arrowhead Pier; (2) Barker’s Island; (3) Billings Park; and (4 ) Loons Foot Landing. (b) For a Wisconsin resident desiring to pay on an annual basis, the fee shall be $25.00. For an out of state resident desiring to pay on an annual basis, the fee shall be $30.00. The annual fee for city residents 65 years of age and over and for military/veterans shall be $20.00. The annual fee for nonresidents 65 years of age and over and for nonresident military/veterans shall be $25.00. The daily fee shall be $5.00 regardless of residency, age or military/veteran status. A hanging permit issued for persons paying on an annual basis must be displayed on the rear view mirror each time the boat is launched and the vehicle is parked at the launch site. The daily permit must be displayed (print side up) on the dashboard of the vehicle, visible to others and the date and license plate number of the vehicle must be filled in on the envelope. Proper identification is required when purchasing annual permits. (c) Camping prohibited. Lawful use of the city boat ramp facilities does not include camping. Camping is defined as 1. Occupying, pitching, or otherwise using a tent or temporary structure other than duck blinds; 2. Sleeping, or 3. Occupying the living or sleeping quarters of any trailer, camper, van, truck, or recreation vehicle. Exemption: Unoccupied vehicle with a boat trailer and a current daily or annual launch pass may be in the boat ramp parking lot(s) overnight. (d) Any person who violates this section shall be subject to the general penalties provided in section 1-15. (e) The owner of a vehicle involved in a violation of the provisions from which this chapter was derived shall be liable for the violation. It shall be no defense to a violation of the provisions from which this chapter was derived that the owner was not operating the vehicle at the time of violation. (f) Funds collected from the imposition of these fees shall be recorded in a separate fund to be maintained by the city, and the funds shall be utilized for the maintenance and development of city boat launching facilities and adjunct and/or related facilities. (g) The parks, recreation, and forestry director shall create and supervise the system for collection of fees, issuance of citations, and all other items related to enforcement of the provisions from which this section was derived. SECTION 2. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid, unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence or clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 2nd day of May, 2023. (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223133