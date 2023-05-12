ORDINANCE #O23-4308 AN ORDINANCE INTRODU

ORDINANCE #O23-4308 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUPERIOR AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 112 - TRAFFIC CODE, SCHEDULE J, ACCESSIBLE PARKING ZONES The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. City Code Chapter 112, Traffic Code, Article III Parking; Schedule J, Accessible Parking Zones, is hereby amended by adding the following: Accessible Parking signage at: 1528 Ogden Avenue, (one side) SECTION 2. Signs. The Department of Public Works is hereby authorized and directed to erect official traffic signs. SECTION 3. All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 4. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause, or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 5. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 2nd day of May 2023. (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223139