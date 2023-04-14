ORDINANCE #O23-4306 AN ORDINANCE INTRODU

ORDINANCE #O23-4306 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT TO AMEND THE CITY CODE, CHAPTER 122, ZONING, ARTICLE V. SPECIAL USES. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows: SECTION 1: Chapter 122, Zoning, Article V. Special Uses, of the City Code of Ordinances of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, is hereby amended to read as follows: Sec. 122-614. Enumerated. (4X) Residential in M1 a. Follows requirements and uses allowable in R-4 SECTION 2: All ordinances and parts of ordinance in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3: If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4: This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 5th day of April, 2023. (April 14, 2023) WNAXLP 212606