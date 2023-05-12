ORDINANCE # O23-4306 AN ORDINANCE INTROD

ORDINANCE # O23-4306 AN ORDINANCE INTRODUCED BY THE HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE AMENDING CHAPTER 42, CITY EMPLOYEES, ARTICLE III, DISCIPLINARY PROCEDURES. The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin does ordain as follows: SECTION 1. Chapter 42, Article III, Disciplinary Procedures is amended by removing the following: Sec. 42-53. Appeals of written reprimand. A nonunion employee or city officer may appeal a written reprimand by filing a request for a hearing with the human resources committee. The findings of the human resources committee will be final. SECTION 2. All ordinance and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by reason of any decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase or portion thereof. SECTION 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication, as provided by law. Approved and adopted this 2nd day of May, 2023. (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223147